Maggie Craker has found success in all three prep sports seasons.
Last year the McDonell star was named the Western Cloverbelt Player of the Year in both volleyball and basketball as just a junior. Her softball season was wiped out in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she was a first-team all-conference selection a year prior as a sophomore.
On Wednesday, she announced which sport she'll continue playing once she graduates at the end of the year.
Craker announced her commitment to play Division I volleyball at Western Illinois on Twitter, ending her recruiting process days before the Macks kick off volleyball practices.
"They saw me at a showcase two or so years ago," Craker said. "Ever since then we've kind of been talking. I went and visited a year ago and I loved the campus, I loved their coaching staff, I loved their program. They're on the uproad hill, becoming a great program."
While she was enamored with the Leathernecks, she had to wait to find out how much the feeling was mutual. She entered this bizarre summer without any offers, a stressful position considering showcase opportunities were limited over the offseason in the midst of the pandemic.
The ice was broken at the beginning of July, when she received an offer from Division II University of Mary. Then, two weeks ago, that DI chance finally came when Western Illinois offered her.
"I've told all my coaches, all my teammates, ever since I visited a year ago I've been in love with Western, even in love with the town," Craker said.
As for the decision to stick with volleyball, Craker has known for a while that was the path she wanted to follow. She said she had some offers from smaller schools to pursue basketball and softball but didn't really pursue those opportunities.
"I'd say ever since eighth grade," Craker said of knowing volleyball was the choice. "(McDonell coach Kat Hanson), she pretty much told me that if I worked hard I'd have a chance of playing college volleyball. Ever since then something clicked in my head. I knew that was what I wanted to do."
Hanson recognized Craker’s talent early and has seen it up close in the years since.
"She's one of those athletes that's naturally athletic but also works very hard when she's in the gym," Hanson said. "She's a setter, so she touches the ball every play, if not multiple times. That's really helpful for her to have that control, she understands the game and how athletics work. We can trust the ball in her hands when the games are tight and when decisions need to be made. She has that athletic knowledge on top of her athletic ability that makes her stand out in every sport."
For Craker, a commitment means one less thing to worry about in what is sure to be an unusual prep year for athletes across the country.
"It's a big weight off my shoulders just knowing I finally have a home now," Craker said. "No more stress of if or when I get offers and where I'll end up."
McDonell has opted to go ahead with the usual fall sports season, but volleyball schedules have been drastically altered due to the WIAA's discouragement of multi-team events. The Macks typically play a schedule of almost 50 matches, but this year they're hopeful they can get to 15.
Masks need to be worn during games in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' mandate, and the Macks aren't even sure they'll be able to host games. Hanson said the school is following recommendations from the Chippewa County public health department, which currently limits events to 15 people indoors and 50 outdoors under the high-risk level. It would take about 50 people to put on a volleyball dual, according to Hanson.
Craker and her teammates may be road warriors this fall.
"I told our AD I'm fine with that," Hanson said. "I will travel wherever we can play that can get us a match. The kids work hard and they deserve that. ... So many things have been taken away for the safety of kids and people that at this point we'll take what we can get. I don't care if we're playing in an elementary gym, I just want to play."
Western Illinois, which competes in the Summit League, went 6-23 overall last season and 3-13 in conference play. The Leathernecks are coached by Ben Staupe, a former assistant at UW-Whitewater.
Volleyball practices, as well as practices in fellow WIAA-deemed high-risk sports football and boys soccer, can begin on Monday. The Macks are among the teams planning on kicking things off on Labor Day, while the team's first match is scheduled for Sept. 15 against Columbus Catholic.
"Coach is pretty much every day sending out a text saying, 'Stay positive,' and to just be ready to play when we get the chance," Craker said. "That's the attitude that we have. We have to be ready."