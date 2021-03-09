In an unusual season filled with plenty of travel, it was nice for Eau Claire Memorial and North’s volleyball teams to see a familiar face across the net.
Of course, only one of the two teams could leave the Doghouse Tuesday with smiles on those faces.
It was Memorial who left happy, getting a strong showing from its front row to earn a straight-set victory in the long awaited first city volleyball match of the year.
“It was huge,” Memorial coach Juliana Nichols said. “These girls have been working so hard this whole season and the momentum of the season starting really carried us into this game. They worked so hard on the things they needed to improve.”
Eau Claire Memorial and North are both currently competing in an alternative season, playing fall sports that were pushed off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The schools are the only two in the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area who sat out the fall, meaning most of the teams’ games are played against schools from a good distance away. The squads both opened the campaign last week with games against Holmen and one of the La Crosse public schools.
It meant something to finally see a Big Rivers foe again.
“For sure,” Memorial outside hitter Kayla Sorensen said. “Especially growing up playing against these girls, just being in the same community, it’s always fun to come out here and play them.”
Nichols, in her first year at the helm, is new to this rivalry. The former Stanley-Boyd Oriole could feel the intensity from her players in practice, though. She sensed how much they wanted a cross-town victory.
“I talked with my captains about how much it hurts they’re not playing in their conference,” Nichols said. “But I try to keep reminding them this is an opportunity to get competition against teams we normally don’t play. But coming to the Doghouse and playing in conference again was extremely exciting for all of them.”
Memorial earned a 25-16, 25-8, 25-22 win, looking at its most dominant toward the end of the first set and in the second. The Old Abes closed the first on a 7-2 run to pull away, then orchestrated a 9-2 and 10-1 spurt in the second. All the while the front line was humming, with Sorensen, Addison Fritz, Mya Gerlach and Brenna Bruchert all getting in on the action.
“Something really clicked tonight,” Sorensen said. “We were really passing, setting and finishing well.”
“They had that attack mentality,” Nichols said. “They kept attacking the opponent. Even out of system, we worked really hard at getting a hit on the ball instead of free balls.”
The third set was the closest of the bunch, with both coaches admitting that was largely due to mistakes from the Memorial side. North led by two at 20-18 and forced a 22-22 tie, but Memorial scored the final three points of the night to negate the need for a fourth set. Maja Anderson sealed it on an ace.
“Honestly the cards haven’t really landed well for us all season yet,” North coach Kendra Pagel said. “We’ve had two injuries in one practice, we’ve had three girls out due to COVID. So the odds are kind of battling against us, but the biggest thing is I’m not going to make that excuse for my team. We did not play well tonight. We are a much better team than what showed out on the court today.”
Memorial, now 2-1, is set to play at Superior on Thursday. North, looking for its first win of the delayed season, hosts La Crosse Central Saturday.
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Eau Claire North 0
Eau Claire Memorial def. Eau Claire North 25-16, 25-8, 25-22.
Memorial leaders: Kayla Sorensen 12 kills, 21 digs; Addison Fritz 8 kills; Brenna Bruchert 7 kills, 7 digs; Mya Gerlach 8 kills. North leaders: Sharina Sigurdson 6 kills; Kyra O’Brien 4 kills; Jayda Nesvacil 16 assists; Lauren Schroeder 3 aces, 12 digs; Bella Olson 16 digs. Records: Eau Claire North 0-3, Eau Claire Memorial 1-2.