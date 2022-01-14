Sorry, an error occurred.
At Wagner's Lanes
Jan. 3
High series: Pat Burkart, 753 (279, 247); Jerry Holdorf, 724 (277, 244); Bo Bertolini, 715 (266); Dale Clark, 682 (255, 247); Dave Kreft, 642 (234); Todd Thune, 632; Scott Bentley, 629 (235); Dave Hendrickson, 620 (233); Tom Cramer, 618; Kenny Rentz, 615; Jay James, 611 (233); Todd Munden, 608.
Week 11
Standings
Team;W;L
Dean & Sue's;23;10
Alley Cats;20;10
Wally's Boys;20;10
SFB;22;11
Saltness Home Inspection;20;13
A-Team 1;18;15
Olson's;14;13
NBW;17;16
All Repair;16;17
Gerhard's;16;17
Jerry's;15;18
JBSI;14;19
A-Team 2;12;18
Auto Value;13;20
Rump's Butcher;11;19
CBA;1;26
Results
All Repair over NBW 46, 7-4, 81. A-Team 1 over Jerry's 9-10, 12-11, 15-14. Auto Value over SFB 20-6, 9-10, 16-8. Gerhard's over JBSI 13-0, 13-5, 9-3. Dean & Sue's over Saltness 20-19, 17-16, 19-11.
High hitters
Brett Holten 20-34, Terry Albrecht 18-33, Blaine Anderson 17-32, Joe Topper 18-29, Bruce Green 22-42, Todd McMahon 23-39, Pete Joas 21-39, Brad Wik 19-37.
Week 2
Bethlehem;3;0
Cleghorn;4;2
Grace;2;1
St. John's;2;4
St. James;1;5
Bethlehem over St. James 7-1, 7-1, 7-0. Cleghorn over St. John's 15-1, 5-1, 11-0.
Wyatt Wathke 9-15, Dan Plomedahl 10-16, Ronald Wiese 10-19.
