Badger League

At Wagner's Lanes

Jan. 3

High series: Pat Burkart, 753 (279, 247); Jerry Holdorf, 724 (277, 244); Bo Bertolini, 715 (266); Dale Clark, 682 (255, 247); Dave Kreft, 642 (234); Todd Thune, 632; Scott Bentley, 629 (235); Dave Hendrickson, 620 (233); Tom Cramer, 618; Kenny Rentz, 615; Jay James, 611 (233); Todd Munden, 608.

Dartball

Eau Claire Commercial

Week 11

Standings

Team;W;L

Dean & Sue's;23;10

Alley Cats;20;10

Wally's Boys;20;10

SFB;22;11

Saltness Home Inspection;20;13

A-Team 1;18;15

Olson's;14;13

NBW;17;16

All Repair;16;17

Gerhard's;16;17

Jerry's;15;18

JBSI;14;19

A-Team 2;12;18

Auto Value;13;20

Rump's Butcher;11;19

CBA;1;26

Results

All Repair over NBW 46, 7-4, 81. A-Team 1 over Jerry's 9-10, 12-11, 15-14. Auto Value over SFB 20-6, 9-10, 16-8. Gerhard's over JBSI 13-0, 13-5, 9-3. Dean & Sue's over Saltness 20-19, 17-16, 19-11.

High hitters

Brett Holten 20-34, Terry Albrecht 18-33, Blaine Anderson 17-32, Joe Topper 18-29, Bruce Green 22-42, Todd McMahon 23-39, Pete Joas 21-39, Brad Wik 19-37.

Fall Creek Church

Week 2

Standings

Team;W;L

Bethlehem;3;0

Cleghorn;4;2

Grace;2;1

St. John's;2;4

St. James;1;5

Results

Bethlehem over St. James 7-1, 7-1, 7-0. Cleghorn over St. John's 15-1, 5-1, 11-0.

High hitters

Wyatt Wathke 9-15, Dan Plomedahl 10-16, Ronald Wiese 10-19.