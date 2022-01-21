High series: Jerry Holdorf, 784 (299, 247, 238); Mark Sippel, 773 (298, 268); Dave McCarty, 723 (256, 255); Jay James, 716 (246, 236, 234); Bo Bertolini, 709 (279, 237); Dale Clark, 702 (246, 234); Dave Henkelmann, 680 (247, 244); Scott Bentley, 664; Larry Richards, 659 (241); Mike Burkardt, 658 (263); Gary Kent, 649 (240); Bob Hendrickson, 633. High game: Craig Finley, 255; Dave Kreft, 232; Branden Schmude, 232; John Donahue, 232.
Jan. 17
High series: Bo Bertolini, 727 (268, 235); Mark Sippel, 675 (247); Scott Bentley, 653 (234); Jay James, 641 (238); John Donahue, 639 (235); Gary Kent, 626 (238); Kyle Richards, 621; Rich Peterson, 621; Dennis Westby, 621 (238); Dale Clark, 614. High game: Dave McCarty, 646; Bob Kruckman, 246; Chris Kubarek, 236.
Dartball
Eau Claire Commercial
Week 12
Standings
Team;W;L
Dean & Sue's;26;10
Alley Cats;20;10
SFB;22;11
Wally's Boys;23;13
Saltness Home Inspection;22;14
A-Team 1;20;16
NBW;20;16
Olson's;17;16
All Repair;17;19
Jerry's;17;19
Gerhard's;16;20
Auto Value;15;21
A-Team 2;13;20
JBSI;14;22
Rump's Butcher;12;21
CBA;2;28
Results
NBW over JBSI 14-4, 7-5, 7-6. Dean & Sue's over Olson's 15-3, 15-5, 19-6. Wally's Boys over Gerhard's 18-17, 18-6, 20-10. Jerry's over Rump's 23-5, 17-5, 2-14. Saltness over A-Team 2 11-7, 9-7, 13-16. A-Team 1 over All Repair 13-9, 3-7, 14-12. Auto Value over CBA 19-0, 7-14, 19-11.
High hitters
Ronald Wiese 17-32, Brody Peterson 17-30, Mark Peterson 15-30, Todd McMahon 17-30, Terry Ford 18-34, Bryant Knutson 18-32, Greg Topper 15-28, Joe Knutson 16-32, Kevin Helland 21-32, Arlyn Solberg 16-31, Dan Plomedahl 12-19, Dan Solberg 18-33, Courtney Olson 24-39, Mike Hoepner 19-33, Tim Huebner 19-35, Brad Wik 17-33, Terry Albrecht 14-27, Chad Anderson 21-37, Joe Topper 19-38.
Fall Creek Church
Week 3
Standings
Team;W;L
Bethlehem;5;1
Cleghorn;4;2
Grace;3;3
St. John's;3;6
St. James;3;6
Results
St. James over Grace 3-2, 0-7, 8-3. Bethlehem over St. John's 4-0, 2-1, 0-2.
High hitters
Dean Strasburg 9-18, George Webster HR, Linda Steig HR.