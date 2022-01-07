Bowling stock photo

Bowling

Badger League

At Wagner's Lanes

Jan. 3

High series: Pat Burkart, 753 (279, 247); Jerry Holdorf, 724 (277, 244); Bo Bertolini, 715 (266); Dale Clark, 682 (255, 247); Dave Kreft, 642 (234); Todd Thune, 632; Scott Bentley, 629 (235); Dave Hendrickson, 620 (233); Tom Cramer, 618; Kenny Rentz, 615; Jay James, 611 (233); Todd Munden, 608.

Dartball

Fall Creek Area League

Week 1

Team;W;L

Grace;2;1

St. John's;2;1

Cleghorn;1;2

St. James;1;2

Bethlehem;0;0

Results

St. John's over St. James 4-1, 6-0, 0-3. Grace over Cleghorn 3-7, 7-2, 7-3.

High hitters

Wyatt Wathke 6/12, Larry Schwoch 8/15.