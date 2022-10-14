Bowling
Badger League
At Wagner's Lanes
Sept. 26
High series: Jay James, 736 (267, 236, 233); Scott Bentley, 694 (266, 235); Rich Peterson, 671 (235); Bob Hendrickson, 666 (243); Gary Kent, 658; Bob Kruckman, 651; Mark Sippel, 647 (232); Chris Kubarek, 637; Mike Schlenker, 631 (237); Lance Kornuth, 628. High game: Larry Richards, 258; Craig Finley, 256; Dennis Westby, 245; Jack Fleigle, 245; Tim Porn, 232.
Badger League
Oct. 3
High series: Scott Bentley, 781 (267, 267, 247); Jay James, 769 (289, 254); Dave Hendrickson, 683 (248, 245); Kyle Richards, 666 (233); Bob Hendrickson, 660 (248); Gary Kent, 658 (237, 235); Tim Porn, 658 (234); Larry Richards, 631 (235); Chase Haferman, 622 (242, 234); Mike Johnson, 616.
Badger League
Oct. 10
High series: Gary Kent, 749 (258, 255, 236); Pat Burkart, 711 (268); Jay James, 706 (269); Jack Fleigle, 683 (257, 234); Craig Finley, 662 (255); Bob Hendrickson, 651 (258); Kyle Richards, 638; Justin Ellison, 634 (236); Larry Richards, 629; Austin Halama, 629 (243). High game: Tim Porn, 232.
Dartball
Chippewa Valley Church League
Oct. 11
American League
Team;W;L
Our Redeemer Badgers;4;2
Our Redeemer Huskies;3;0
Bethesda Blue;3;3
Calvary;3;3
North Presbyterian;3;3
Chapel Heights;1;2
Truax;1;5
Results
North Presbyterian vs. Truax: 8-0, 2-4, 8-6. Bethesda Blue vs. Calvary: 2-3, 10-2, 2-9. Chapel Heights vs. OR Badgers: 2-5, 3-6, 4-8.
High hitters
Bob Ashbaugh 8/14, Dennis Vold 8/14, Larry Finseth 7/14, Marlin Plank HR, Dale Weibel 6-12.
National League
Team;W;L
St. Mark;4;2
PB&J;4;2
Rock Creek;3;3
Bethesda Gold;3;3
Saving Grace;3;3
Plymouth;0;6
Results
PB&J vs. Rock Creek: 1-3, 3-1, 4-5. Bethesda Gold vs. St. Mark: 2-1, 0-4, 2-0. Saving Grace vs. Plymouth: 0-2, 1-0, 9-0.
High hitters
Mckenzie Hazen HR, Tim Patton HR.
Eau Claire Commercial
Week 1
Team;W;L
A-Team 2;3;0
Wally's Boys;2;1
Gerhard's;2;1
CBA;2;1
JBSI;2;1
Jerry's;2;1
SFB;2;1
Saltness Home Inspection;1;2
A-Team 1;1;2
Auto Value;1;2
Olson's;1;2
Rump's;1;2
FVP;1;2
NBW;0;3
Dean & Sue's;0;0
Results
Wally's over Saltness 11 - 5, 6 - 21, 12 - 1, Gerhard's over A-Team 1 16 - 4, 11 - 9, 16 - 22, CBA over Auto Value 12 - 8, 15 - 4, 12 - 14, JBSI over Olson's 5 - 7, 7 - 6, 18 - 8, A-Team 2 over NBW 4 - 2, 8 - 3, 13 - 4, Jerry's over Rump's 18 - 13, 19 - 18, 8 - 12, SFB over FVP 5 - 2, 7 - 9, 19 - 9.
High hitters
Bryant Knutson 15 - 27, Rick Huebner 18 - 34, Dan Plomedahl 11 - 22, Dan Solberg 17 - 32, Gene Albrecht 14 - 28, Terry Albrecht 19 - 26, Chad Anderson 14 - 28, Travis Logslett 15 - 20, Stacy Franswa 16 - 25, Courtney Olson 23 - 39, Dustin Olson 19 - 37, Steve Stewart 18 - 31.
Fall Creek Church League
Week 2
Team;W;L
Foster;4;2
Cleghorn;4;2
Grace;4;2
St. John's;3;3
St. James;2;4
Bethlehem;1;5
Results
Grace over Bethlehem 5 - 4, 4 - 1, 4 - 0, Foster over St John's 6 - 1, 11 - 2, 1 - 3, Cleghorn over St James 9 - 4, 7 - 0, 5 - 3.
High hitters
Wyatt Wathke 13/21, Ron Westphal 12/18.