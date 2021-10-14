Grace over St James 4-2, 4-2, 7-2. St John's over Bethlehem 3-1, 2-1, 1-4.
High Hitters: Linda Wiese HR.
Fall Creek Church
Week 4
Team;W;L
Grace;7;2
Cleghorn;6;3
Bethlehem;5;4
St. James;4;8
St. John's;2;7
Results
Cleghorn over St. James 2-1, 11-0, 2-1. Bethlehem over Grace 2-5, 3-2, 4-1.
High Hitters: Roger Nehring 12/15, Keith Hince 8/15, Mark Larsen 7/14, Wyatt Wathke 9/14, Linda Wiese HR.
Eau Claire Commercial
Week 1
Team;W;L
Wally's Boys;2;1
Alley Cats;2;1
Auto Value;2;1
Dean & Sue's;2;1
Jerry's;2;1
SFB;2;1
NBW;2;1
A-Team 1;1;2
All Repair;1;2
Gerhard's;1;2
JBSI;1;2
Saltness Home Inspection;1;2
A-Team 2;1;2
Rump's Butcher;0;3
Results
Auto Value over Gerhard's 17-10, 14-17, 18-12. Alley Cats over JBSI 12-10. 6-9, 6-4. Dean & Sue's over A-Team 1 12-20, 15-9, 13-10. Jerry's over All Repair 12-13, 12-11, 15-14. NBW over A-Team 2 10-9, 2-12, 6-4. Wally's over Rump's 9-2, 13-4, 27-14. SFB over Saltness 17-9, 15-2, 4-13.
High Hitters: Chad Anderson 18-29, Eric Anderson 17-31, Joe Topper 18-31, Jay Prissel 13-24, Bruce Green 22-39, Todd McMahon 20-37, Larry Butero 22-36, Joe Knutson 17-29, Rick Huebner 16-32.
Bowling
Badger League
At Wagner's Lanes
Oct. 11
High series: Pat Burkart, 718 (258, 245); Scott Bentley, 684 (255); Bo Bertolini, 655 (245); Mark Sippel, 648 (237); Gary Kent, 647 (237); Davis Lohr, 647 (233); Larry Richards, 637 (257); Dave Kreft, 636 (236); Dave McCarty, 626; Jay James, 603. High game: Bob Murphy, 260; Luke Dillaman, 234.