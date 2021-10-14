Darts stock

Dartball

Fall Creek Church

Week 3

Team;W;L

Grace;6;0

Cleghorn;3;3

Bethlehem;3;3

St James;4;5

St John's;2;7

Results

Grace over St James 4-2, 4-2, 7-2. St John's over Bethlehem 3-1, 2-1, 1-4.

High Hitters: Linda Wiese HR.

Fall Creek Church

Week 4

Team;W;L

Grace;7;2

Cleghorn;6;3

Bethlehem;5;4

St. James;4;8

St. John's;2;7

Results

Cleghorn over St. James 2-1, 11-0, 2-1. Bethlehem over Grace 2-5, 3-2, 4-1.

High Hitters: Roger Nehring 12/15, Keith Hince 8/15, Mark Larsen 7/14, Wyatt Wathke 9/14, Linda Wiese HR.

Eau Claire Commercial

Week 1

Team;W;L

Wally's Boys;2;1

Alley Cats;2;1

Auto Value;2;1

Dean & Sue's;2;1

Jerry's;2;1

SFB;2;1

NBW;2;1

A-Team 1;1;2

All Repair;1;2

Gerhard's;1;2

JBSI;1;2

Saltness Home Inspection;1;2

A-Team 2;1;2

Rump's Butcher;0;3

Results

Auto Value over Gerhard's 17-10, 14-17, 18-12. Alley Cats over JBSI 12-10. 6-9, 6-4. Dean & Sue's over A-Team 1 12-20, 15-9, 13-10. Jerry's over All Repair 12-13, 12-11, 15-14. NBW over A-Team 2 10-9, 2-12, 6-4. Wally's over Rump's 9-2, 13-4, 27-14. SFB over Saltness 17-9, 15-2, 4-13.

High Hitters: Chad Anderson 18-29, Eric Anderson 17-31, Joe Topper 18-31, Jay Prissel 13-24, Bruce Green 22-39, Todd McMahon 20-37, Larry Butero 22-36, Joe Knutson 17-29, Rick Huebner 16-32.

Bowling

Badger League

At Wagner's Lanes

Oct. 11

High series: Pat Burkart, 718 (258, 245); Scott Bentley, 684 (255); Bo Bertolini, 655 (245); Mark Sippel, 648 (237); Gary Kent, 647 (237); Davis Lohr, 647 (233); Larry Richards, 637 (257); Dave Kreft, 636 (236); Dave McCarty, 626; Jay James, 603. High game: Bob Murphy, 260; Luke Dillaman, 234.