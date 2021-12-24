High series: Scott Bentley, 747 (278, 244); Pat Burkart, 720 (247, 245); Larry Richards, 692 (252); Bo Bertolini, 653 (245); Gary Kent, 652 (237); Dave McCarty, 629; Mike Johnson, 627 (236); Tom Cramer, 627 (236); Dave Hendrickson, 626 (238); Dave Henkelmann, 623 (248); Todd Munden, 619 (233); Jay James, 616 (233); Kenny Rentz, 609 (243). High game: Dennis Westby, 255; Craig Finley, 243; Bob Murphy, 236.
Dartball
Eau Claire Commercial
Week 10
Standings
Team;W;L
SFB;21;9
Alley Cats;20;10
Dean & Sue's;20;10
Saltness Home Inspection;20;10
Wally's Boys;20;10
A-Team 1;16;14
NBW;16;14
Olson's;14;13
All Repair;14;16
JBSI;14;16
Jerry's;14;16
Gerhard's;13;17
A-Team 2;12;18
Auto Value;11;19
Rump's Buthcer;11;19
CBA;1;26
Results
Saltness over Rump's 10-0, 5-4, 16-3. Jerry's over Auto Value 26-12, 10-7, 14-18. Gerhard's over NBW 16-0, 12-9, 9-14. Alley Cats over CBA 10-9, 5-4, 7-12. JBSI over Dean & Sue's 9-5, 18-17, 6-17. All Repair over A-Team 2 3-1, 7-5, 2-4. Olson's over A-Team 1 22-14, 3-4, 12-8. SFB over Wally's 16-9, 19-13, 19-20.
High hitters
Tim Huebner 17-33, Gary Johnson 15-28, Joe Topper 16-30, Brett Holten 25-38, Arlyn Solberg 18-36, Dan Solberg 19-36, Jim Talford 18-29, Terry Albrecht 14-25, Dan Cook 20-33, Jim Mayo 19-35, Marlin Mueller 19-34, Kevin Helland 18-30, Bryant Knutson 16-30, Greg Topper 15-29.