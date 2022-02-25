Bowling
Badger League
At Wagner's Lanes
Feb. 14
High series: Pat Burkart, 741 (268, 259); Jay James, 703 (279); Gary Kent, 687 (247); Paul Bautch, 677 (257, 248); Mark Sippel, 674; Scott Bentley, 673 (246, 235); Larry Richards, 669 (257); Bo Bertolini, 664 (268); Kyle Richards, 662 (248, 232); Kenny Rentz, 638 (244). High game: Luke Dillaman, 257; Brandon Westby, 252; Dennis Westby, 246; Dave Henkelmann, 235; Bob Kruckman, 233.
Feb. 21
High series: Scott Bentley, 705 (236, 235, 234) ; Bob Hendrickson, 696 (242, 236); Chris Kubarek, 684 (254); Mark Sippel, 679 (242, 237); Bo Bertolini, 674 (278); Greg Digney, 668 (245); Jay James, 658 (269); Dave Kreft, 655 (236); Zach Berg, 649 (231); Gary Kent, 643; Todd Munden, 640; Dave Hendrickson, 632 (235); Kyle Richards, 630. High game: Larry Richards, 243; Dennis Westby, 242, 232.
Ladies Classic
At Bowl Winkles
Feb. 14
Top series: Kaitlyn Teigen 600, Darlene Cater 592, Barb Hanson 557. High game: Darlene Cater 222, Barb Hanson 213, Kaitlyn Teigen 205, Julie Kleinke 203.
Feb. 21
Top series: Darlene Cater 532, Mary Ann Werlein 496. High game: Darlene Cater 214, Mary Ann Werlein 209.
Dartball
Eau Claire Commercial
Second Half (Week 1)
Team;W;L
Alley Cats;3;0
A-Team 2;2;1
CBA;2;1
Dean & Sue's;2;1
Gerhard's;2;1
Saltness Home Inspection;2;1
SFB;2;1
Wally's Boys;2;1
A-Team 1;1;2
All Repair;1;2
Auto Value;1;2
Jerry's;1;2
NBW;1;2
Olson's;1;2
Rump's Butcher;1;2
JBSI;0;3
Results
A-Team 2 over Rump's 4-1, 6-4, 4-10. Wally's Boys over Jerry's 9-8, 4-8, 8-7. Alley Cats over JBSI 10-6, 7-0, 8-4. Dean & Sue's over A-Team 1 12-19, 18-9, 17-5. Saltness over NBW 7-11, 8-7, 19-5. SFB over Olson's 7-8, 8-7, 12-4. CBA over Auto Value 14-16, 13-10, 22-10. Gerhard's over All Repair 2-19, 8-0, 20-0.
High hitters
Dustin Olson 15-29, Joe Knutson 15-24, Tony Schultz 15-26, Terry Albrecht 20-33, Bruce Green 25-39, Mark Peterson 20-38, Terry Ford 18-32, Blaine Anderson 17-30, Gary Johnson 15-30, Dan Solberg 18-30.
Fall Creek Church Dartball league
Week 7
Standings
Cleghorn;12;6
Grace;9;6
Bethlehem;8;7
St. James;7;11
St. John’s;6;12
Results
Cleghorn over St. John’s 1 – 3, 3 – 2, 5 – 1. Bethlehem over St. James 2 – 0, 1 – 2, 5 – 1.
High hitters
Wyatt Wathke 9/15, George Webster HR.
Fall Creek Church Dartball league
Week 8
Standings
Cleghorn;12;6
Grace;12;6
Bethlehem;11;7
St. James;7;14
St. John’s;6;15
Results
Bethlehem over St. John’s 4 – 0, 4 – 3, 3 – 1. Grace over St. James 13 – 6, 7 – 2, 5 – 1.
High hitters
Jeff Kunz 10/22, Larry schwoch13/20, Greg Jungerberg 9/15.