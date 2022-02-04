High series: Scott Bentley, 736 (279, 234) ; Bob Murphy, 719 (254, 246); Kyle Richards, 681 (236, 236); Kenny Rentz, 676 (252, 235); Mark Sippel, 651 (235); Dave Henkelmann, 642; Todd Thune, 635 (246); Bob Hendrickson, 626 (235); Luke Dillaman, 620; Paul Bautch, 612. High game: John Donahue, 246; Davis Lohr, 236; Mike Johnson, 233.
Dartball
Eau Claire Commercial
Week 14
Team;W;L
Dean & Sue's;30;12
Alley Cats;22;11
Wally's Boys;28;14
SFB;25;14
A-Team 1;24;18
Olson's;21;18
NBW;22;20
Saltness Home Inspection;22;20
Jerry's;21;21
Auto Value;18;21
Gerhard's;19;23
All Repair;18;24
Rump's Butcher;17;22
A-Team 2;15;24
JBSI;15;27
CBA;4;32
Results
A-Team 2 over Jerry's 11-6, 12-13, 3-0. Rump's over CBA 12-2, 3-2, 7-0. Dean & Sue's over All Repair 23-15, 19-18, 22-8. Wally's Boys over JBSI 12-13, 23-12, 12-11. A-Team 1 over Saltness 23-8, 13-8, 20-19. NBW over Olson's 8-3, 4-23, 15-11. SFB over Gerhard's 15-14, 10-22, 12-9.
High hitters
Stacy Franzwa 13-22, Todd McMahon 29-44, Jim Brott 18-32, Greg Topper 15-29, Joe Knutson 16-29, Lowell Topper 16-32, Gene Albrecht 27-44, Terry Albrecht 23-41, Terry Ford 20-35, Travis Logslett 18-36, Arlyn Solberg 18-34, Mike Parr 14-28.
Fall Creek Church
Week 5
Team;W;L
Grace;8;4
Cleghorn;8;4
Bethlehem;6;6
St. James;4;8
St. John's;4;8
Results
Grace over St. John's 7-2, 8-2, 4-6. Cleghorn over Bethlehem 3-4, 6-4, 6-2.