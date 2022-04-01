High series: Steve Kent, 745 (288, 235); Dale Clark, 727 (298); Scott Bentley, 715 (243, 237, 235); Rich Peterson, 711 (247, 246); Bob Murphy, 701 (245, 242); Mark Sippel, 690 (237, 235); Davis Lohr, 688 (251, 247); Skip Hartman, 668 (233); Bob Kruckman, 668 (236); Jay James, 657 (236); Bo Bertolini, 651 (234); Chris Kubarek, 650 (242); Greg Digney, 645 (242); Luke Dillaman, 644 (246, 234); Dennis Westby, 639; Larry Richards, 632 (235). High game: Todd Munden, 235; Bob Hendrickson, 235; Kenny Rentz, 234; Dave Kreft, 233; Dave Henkelmann, 233.
March 28
The Badger League concluded with the finals won by Casa Vallarta. Members of the four-man league's championship team are John Donahue, Craig Finley, Davis Lohr and Bo Bertolini. Bertolini rolled a 300 game during the finals competition.
Dean & Sue's over Auto Value 17-10, 14-17, 19-8. SFB over Wally's Boys 13-14, 10-2, 22-8. Alley Cats over Saltness 13-9, 14-1. Jerry's over Olson's 16-15, 16-13. A-Team 1 over Rump's 11-10, 11-9. NBW over Gerhard's 12-9, 9-8. All Repair over CBA 2-5, 6-2, 6-1. A-Team 2 over JBSI 12-8, 4-3.
High hitters
Brody Peterson 12 - 24, Bruce Green 16 - 26, Mark Peterson 14 - 25, Todd McMahon 16 - 25, Chad Anderson 15 - 28, Dan Cook 22 - 35, Bryant Knutson 14 - 28, Brett Holten 13 - 20, Dustin Olson 11 - 21, Rick Gotliebson 10 - 20, Lucas Logslett 14 - 23, Colton Sanders 11 - 22, Terry Albrecht 11 - 22, Ronald Wiese 11 - 19, Arlyn Solberg 9 / 18, Dan Plomedahl 9 - 17, Mike Hoepner 11 - 22, Jay Prissel 15 - 21