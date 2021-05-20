Golf
Pine Meadows Monday AM Ladies
May 17
Low for the Field: Pat Menard & Ruth Paulson 35; Play of the Day: Throw Out Hole # 8: Class A: Pat Menard and Barb Ries 31, Class B: Sally Julson 33, Class C: Linda Beckler 38. Low Putts: Class A: Barb Ries 14, Class B: Yvonne Nixdorf, Phyllis Sandy, Donna Weidman and Sally Julson 16, Class C: Linda Beckler 18. Birdies: Barb Ries #8, Chip-ins: Donna Weidman #4.
Hickory Hills Wednesday Morning
May 19
Low for the field: Trish Jensen 45. Play of the day (Highest score each flight): Flight A: MaryAnn Werlein and Donna Schultz 52. Flight B: Marcia Movrich 56. Flight C: Jeanine Brown 72. Low putts: Flight A: Donna Schultz and Verlene Nimmo 14. Flight B: Cindy Joy Fischer 16. Flight C: Colleen Lightbourn 16.
Horseshoes
Augusta League
Week 3
Team;W;L
Joles Asphalt;21;6
Black Creek 2;17;10
Black Creek 1;17;10
Mulligan's 1;16;11
11th Frame;14;13
Mulligan's 2;8;19
B&Z Trucking;8;19
Buckhorn 1;7;20
Buckhorn 2;12;6
Buckhorn 3;6;12
High ringers
Mike Ida 25, Roger Nehring 25, Jeff Kunz 23, Rick Boullion 21, Jaime Hoekstra 20.
High points
Cleff Boullion 41, Korey Schroeder 39, Jim Tumm 38, Dave Bertrang 37, Jesse Bertrang 37, LeAnn Wiese 37, Chris Ludwiczak 36, Manuel Carrillo 36, Adam Bisson 36, Tim Allen 35, Ted Strauch 35, Matt Schroeder 35, Jaime Hoekstra 33, Mike Bethke 33, Troy Anderson 33, Bruce Olson 32, Kelli Rubenzer 32, Jeff Smith 31, Mike Peuse 31, Matt Buttke 30, Shawn Welter 30, Mark Johnson 30, Jeff Kunz 30.