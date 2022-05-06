Low gross: Flight 1: Liz Rehrauer 43; Flight 2: Paula Otte 54; Flight 3: Jane Lokken 60. Play of the day (throw out hole 18): Flight 1: Liz Rehrauer 36; Flight 2: Paula Otte 46; Flight 3: Mary Spies 54. Low putts: Flight 1: Judy Grorud 12; Flight 2: Paula Otte and Carole Licht 16; Flight 3: Loris Akervik 19. Chip-ins: Judy Grorud (12 and 15).
Hallie Tuesday Couples
May 3
Play of the day (low and high score): Ladies: Nikki Riley (winner), Julie Poquette (second place). Men: Bill Peterson (winner), Jerry Doriott (second place). Ladies low score for field: Nikki Riley 45, Kristin Ernster 46, Betty Johnson 47, Kelsey Brockman 49. Men's low score for field: Bill Peterson 35, Scott Ernster 39, Brett Bias 40. Ladies low putts: Kristin Ernster 15, Marcia Movrich 16, Joanne Gast 17, Connie Peterson 17, Betty Johnson 17. Men's low putts: Scott Ernster 13, Brett Bias 15, Pat Clifton 15, Ron Johnson 15. Birdies: Brett Bias (hole 1), Kelsey Brockman (hole 1), Brandon Doblar (holes 6 and 8), Kristin Ernster (hole 6), Scott Ernster (hole 8), Dennis Larson (hole 2), Bill Peterson (hole 3), Brad Poquette (hole 6), Scott Riley (hole 6). Chip-ins: Joanne Gast (hole 5), Betty Johnson (hole 8).
Horseshoes
Augusta Area
Week 1
Team;W;L
Joles Asphalt;9;0
Black Creek Lodge 2;7;2
Buckhorn 2;7;2
11th Frame;6;3
Buckhorn 3;5;4
Buckhorn 1;4;5
Mulligan's 1;3;6
B & Z Trucking;2;7
Black Creek Lodge 1;2;7
Mulligan's 2;0;9
High ringers
Marvin Joles 23, Jerald Olson 21, Jeff Kunz 21.
High points
Paul Wiese 49, Gary Barka 43, Mark Johnson 41, LeAnn Wiese 40, Shawn Welter 40, Carl Holman 39, Marc Christopher 39, Mike Ida 38, Wally Kirchoff 36, Jeff Kunz 36, Lynn Bohl 35, Justin Groth 35, Greg Kunz 33, Jeff Quigley 32, Jeff Smith 32, Troy Anderson 32, Phil Gunther 32, Matt Schroeder 32, Ted Strauch 31, Ronald Wiese 31, Sherm Welter 31, Manuel Carrillo 31, Bob Pettis 31, Dale Kirchoff 30, Marvin Joles 30, Courtney Sell 30.