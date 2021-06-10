Holes in one
June 3 at Ojibwa Golf and Bowl
Fred Hankel on hole No. 5 with a pitching wedge, witnessed by Wade Walton, Terry Spaeth, Rick Rein, Chuck Hall and Tim McCormick. First hole in one scored at Ojibwa this season.
June 4 at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club
Jack Hernandez on hole No. 6 with a nine iron, witnessed by Chris Longbella, Josh Brickner and Charlie Radant. Third hole in one scored at ECGCC this season.
June 6 at Pine Meadows Golf Club
Jenny Wilke on hole No. 2 with an eight iron from 87 yards out.
Whispering Pines Thursday Ladies
June 3
Low gross: Ali Neinfeldt 38. Low net: Mary Meyer 32. High points: Dorothy Kaiser & Deb Case 10. Most bogeys: Jenna Hughes 5. Most pars: Ali Neinfeldt 7. Most birdies: Ali Neinfeldt, Mary Meyer & Barb Berg 1.
Pine Meadow Thursday PM Ladies
June 3
Low scores: Flight A: Donna Schultz and Breana Prock 35, Kim Prock and JoAnn Decker 37. Flight B: Crystal Mills 43, Beth Borst 44, Amy Vreeman and Jamie Luebke 46. Low putts: Flight A: Brittnie Prock 15. Longest putt: Flight A: JoAnn Decker (No. 4). Flight B: Deb Kappus (No. 4). Longest drive: Flight A: Donna Schultz (No. 1). Flight B: Laurie Schuch (No. 1). Birdies: Breana Prock (No. 5) and Brittnie Prock (No. 2).
Pine Meadows Monday AM Ladies
June 7
Low for the field: Lois Rottier & Lynn Solie 37. Play of the day (most putts): Class A: Pat Griffin. Class B: Phyllis Sandy. Class C: Joanie Gilboy. Low putts: Class A: Lois Rottier and Sa1ly Julson 17. Class B: Mavis Hermodson 17. Class C: Linda Beckler 17.
Mill Run Monday Ladies
June 7
Low gross: Flight 1: Connie Larson 45. Flight 2: Joan Dahlke 49. Flight 3: Susan Rusboldt 56. Play of the day (odd holes): Flight 1: Connie Larson & Liz Rehraouer 27. Flight 2: Joan Dahlke 28. Flight 3: Susan Rusboldt 34. Low putts: Flight 1: Pat Rowley 16. Flight 2: Judy Layde 16. Flight 3: Loris Akervik 16.
Hallie Tuesday Night Couples
June 8
Play of the day (most one-putts per golfer): Ladies: Marcia Movrich 4, Carla Peterson 3. Men: Dave Olson 5, Dennis Larson 4. Low score for the field: Men: Dave Olson 37, Dennis Larson 38. Ladies: Sally Holldorf 47, Barb King 48. Low putts: Men: Dave Olson and Dennis Larson 14. Ladies: Marcia Movrich 14. Birdies: Dave Olson (10), Jerry Holldorf (11), Pete Movrich (11), Dennis Larson 17. Chip-ins: Marcia Movrich (15).
Hickory Hills Wednesday AM Ladies
June 9
Low for the field: Trish Jensen 36. Play of the day (score minus putts): Flight A: Trish Jensen 19. Flight B: Pat DesForge 22. Flight C: Jane Schye 27. Low putts: Flight A: Carla Peterson and Verlene Nimmo 15. Flight B: Linda Crist 15. Flight C: Jeanine Brown 18.
Pine Meadow Thursday AM Ladies
June 10
Low for the field: Barbara Ries - 41. Play of the day: Throw out the worst hole. Flight A - Barbara Ries - 36; Gail MacTavish 36; Phyllis Sandy - 36. Flight B: Peg Baumgardner - 41. Low Putts: Flight A - Donna Weidman - 15; Flight B: Peg Baumgardner - 19; Judy Snudden - 19. Chip-Ins: Gail MacTavish - No. 5.
Horseshoes
Augusta Area
Week 6
Team;W;L
Joles Asphalt;38;7
Black Creek 1;43;11
Black Creek 2;42;12
Buckhorn 2;24;21
11th Frame;24;30
Mulligan's 1;23;31
Buckhorn 1;21;33
Buckhorn 3;20;34
Mulligan's 2;14;40
B & Z Trucking;12;42
High Ringers
Jeff Kunz 25, LeAnn Wiese 24, Jerald Olson 24, Bruce Olson 21, Cliff Boullion 20.
High Points
Gary Barka 45, Mike Peuse 45, Chris Ludwiczak 44, Chad Kirkham 42, Jeff Kunz 39, Carl Holman 39, Rick Boullion 37, Jeff Smith 35, Jaimie Hoekstra 35, Alicia Schroeder 35, Pam Cleveland 34, Korey Schroeder 34, Dennis 34, Sherm Welter 33, Bruce Olson 33, Ronald Wiese 32, Gatlin Joles 32, Mark Johnson 32, Jerald Olson 32, LeAnn Wiese 31, Kelli Rubenzer 31, Lynn Bohl 30, Matt Buttke 30.
Fall Creek
Week 3
Team;W;L
JY Collision Center;9;3
Co-Op Credit Union;8;4
Chicken Chaser's No. 2;8;4
Four Z's;6;6
Fall Mart;6;6
LG Seeds;5;7
Norwegian's;4;8
Chicken Chaser's No. 1;2;10
High Ringers
Ronald Wiese 24, LeAnn Wiese 23, Matt Schacht 22, Larry Schwoch 22.
High Points
Duane Cance 73, Dennis Schacht 62, Dean Zimmerman 55, Paul Wiese 54, Mike Christopher 53, Wayne Steig 53, Ron Strauch 52, Dave Messerschmidt 51, Jim Tumm 47, Ronald Wiese 46, Mike Schmit 46, Bandon Wathke 46, Rick Gabus 46, Darrel Reetz 45, Matt Schacht 44, Scott Barth 44, Lane Bush 44, Larry Schwoch 53, LeAnn Wiese 41, Mike Tumm 40, Dean Klingbiel 40.
Tavern League
June 9
Standings
Team;W;L
Fox Run;47;33
Eagles;46;34
Brown Hut 1;45;35
Brown Hut 2;43;37
Liner;36;36
Schuetzy's;36;36
Sandbar;28;36
Bateman;23;57
Results
Fox Run 10, Eagles 6. Brown Hut 1 9, Bateman 7. Brown Hut 2 9, Schuetzy's 7. Sandbar 7, Liner 1.
High Ringers
Jimmy Gwiazdon 42, Kevin Patterson 32, Cecil Reiter 32