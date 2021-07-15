Whispering Pines Thursday PM Ladies
July 8
Low gross: Barbara Hanson 41. Low net: Alzada Nelson 34. High points: Joanne Danielson 10. Most bogeys: Ali Neinfeldt 5. Most pars: Barbara Hanson 5. Most birdies: Lois Duval 1.
Mill Run Ladies Monday
July 12
Low gross: Flight 1: Joan Dahlke & Hazel Thapar 47. Flight 2: Edna Carlson 49. Flight 3: Susan Rusboldt 55. Low net: Flight 1: Hazel Thapar 33; Jan Dahmes 34. Flight 2: Edna Carlson 30; Carol Benrud 32. Flight 3: Carol Hoffstatter 30. Play of the day (poker hand on odd holes): Flight 1: Gayle Pratt, full house, Flight 2: Pat Soper, straight. Flight 3: Sherrie Southard, 3 of a kind. Low putts: Flight 1: Jan Dahmes, Joan Dahlke Sharon Luthy & Barb McCumber 16. Flight 2: Carol Benrud & Edna Carlson 14. Flight 3: Loris Akervik 15. Birdies: Loris Akervik No. 6. Chips-ins: Carol Benrud No. 2; Pat Soper No. 7.
Pine Meadows Monday AM Ladies
July 12
Low for the field: Ruth Paulson 40. Play of the day (score minus holes 1 & 3): Class A: Pat Menard 31. Class B: Barb Ries, Mavis Hermodson & Margaret Madson 34. Class C: Peg Baumgardner 30. Low putts: Class A: Marlene Hermans 15. Class B: Barb Ries & Donna Weidman 18. Class C: Judy Snudden 16.
Hallie Tuesday PM Couples
July 13
Play of the day (low score and high score): Ladies low Score: Jan Krahn & Peggy Larson. Ladies high score: Linda Martell. Men's low score: John Gast. Men's high score: Don Schlieve. Low for the field: Ladies: Jan Krahn & Peggy Larson 44; Vicki Brown, Betty Johnson & Barb King 48. Men: John Gast 39; Jim Martell & Mark Peterson 40. Low putts: Ladies: Peggy Larson 15; Betty Johnson & Jan Krahn 16. Men: Mark Peterson 13; Jeff Krahn 14; Gary Christ 15. Birdies: Pete Movrich No. 1; Pat Clifton No. 3. Chip-ins: Pete Movrich No. 1.
Pine Meadow Thursday AM
July 15
Low for the field: Barbara Ries 40. Play of the day (count even holes): Flight A: Barbara Ries 18. Flight B: Elaine Wendt 21. Low putts: Flight A: Donna Weidman 14. Flight B: Carol Swanson 18. Chip-ins: Donna Weidman No. 2.
Augusta Area
Week 11
Team;W;L
Black Creek Lodge 2;81;18
Joles Asphalt;80;19
Black Creek Lodge 1;70;28
11th Frame;47;52
Buckhorn 2;44;52
Muligan's 1;42;57
Buckhorn 3;41;58
Buckhorn 1;34.5;64.5
Mulligan's 2;30;66
B & Z Trucking;22.5;76.5
High Ringers
Jerald Olson 28, Jesse Bertrang 23, Ronald Wiese 22.
High Points
Manuel Carrillo 42, Lynn Bohl 38, Cliff Boullion 37, Ted Strauch 37, Ronald Wiese 37, Jim Tumm 37, Manuel Carrillo 37, Kurt Grimm 36, Juston Groth 36, Jeff Kunz 36, Mike Ida 35, Chris Ludwiczak 35, Shaun Welter 35, Sherm Welter 35, Trevor Barka 35, Gary Barka 34, Jason Kirkham 34, Adam Bisson 34, Jeff Smith 34, Jeff Quigley 33, Gene Barka 33, Marc Christopher 33, Troy Anderson 33, Gatlin Joles 33, Korey Schroeder 33, Chad Kirkham 32, Alicia Schroeder 32, Kurt Grimm 32, Bob Pettis 32, Dennis Kirkham 32, LeAnn Wiese 31, Jerry Boettcher 31.
Fall Creek
Week 2-1
Team;W;L
Chicken Chaser's 1;4;0
Four Z's;3;1
Co-Op Credit Union;3;1
JY Collision Center;2.5;1.5
Chicken Chaser's 2;1.5;2.5
Fall Mart;1;3
Norwegian's;1;3
LG Seeds;0;4
High Ringers
Larry Messerschmidt 34, Ronald Wiese 26, Dean Zimmerman 26, Mike Tumm 23, Sue Scoville 22, LeAnn Wiese 21, Paul Wiese 20, Korey Schroeder 20.
High Points
Duane Cance 69, Wayne Steig 60, Dennis Schacht 59, Dave Messerschmidt 58, Larry Schwoch 57, Sue Scoville 56, Ron Strauch 54, Mike Christopher 50, Korey Schroeder 49, Darrel Reetz 49, Paul Wiese 47, Dean Zimmerman 47, Ronald Wiese 46, Steve Raether 45, Trevor Spindler 44, Dave Sogotter 44, Scott Barth 40, Dean Klingbiel 40, Rick Gabus 40.