Golf
Whispering Pines Thursday Night Ladies
July 22
Low gross: Ali Neinfeldt 41. Low net: Jenna Hughes 31. Most bogeys: Diane Lesniewski and Barb Berg 5. Most pars: Ali Neinfeldt and Mary Meyer 5. High points: Fran Nordrum 10. Most birdies: Barbara Hanson 1.
Pine Meadows Monday AM Ladies
July 26
Low for the Field: Lynn Solie & Pat Griffin 39. Play of the Day: Team Ball: Marlene Hermans, Kathy Steele, Elaine Wendt 38. Low Putts: Class A: Ruth Paulson 16, Class B: Donna Weidman 17, Class C: Linda Beckler 14. Chip-ins: Nancy Christenson #4 and Pat Griffin #4
Mill Run Monday Ladies
July 26
Low gross: Flight 1: Liz Rehrauer 40. Flight 2: Luanne Shea 50. Flight 3: Carole Licht 60. Low net: Flight 1: Joan Dahlke and Liz Rehrauer 28. Flight 2: Luane Shea 32, Pam Thompson 33. Flight 3: Carol Hoffstatter 33. Play of the day (best score 1-3/4-6/7-9): Flight 1: Liz Rehrauer 11. Flight 2: Luanne Shea 12. Flight 3: Carol Hoffstatter and Carole Licht 15. Low putts: Flight 1: Jan Dahmes and Liz Rehrauer 15. Flgiht 2: Luanne Shea 13. Flight 3: Loris Akervik and Carole Licht 19. Chip-ins: Jan Dahms (No. 8), Luanne Shea (No. 6), Pam Thompson (No. 8).
Lake Hallie Couples
July 27
Play of the day (most 1-putts per couple): Mark and Carla Peterson 8, Dennis and Peggy Larson 6, Pete and Marcia Movrich 6. Ladies low for the field: Vicki Brown 44, Betty Johnson 45, Peggy Larson 47. Men's low for the field: Bill Peterson 34, Dennis Larson 36, Jerry Holldorf 38, Ron Johnson 38. Ladies low putts: Marcia Movrich 15, Carla Peterson 15, Vicki Brown 16, Peggy Larson 16, Ginny Olson 16. Men's low putts: Dennis Larson 12, Pete Movrich 15, Ron Johnson 15, Jeff Krahn 15, Bill Peterson 15, Mark Peterson 15. Eagles: Dennis Larson (No. 6). Birdies: Vicki Brown (No. 3), Gary Christ (No. 1), Jerry Holldorf (No. 6), Ron Johnson (No. 7), Dennis Larson (No. 1, 3 and 8), Pete Movrich (No. 7), Bill Peterson (No. 2, 3 and 7), Don Schlieve (No. 8). Chip-ins: Vicki Brown (No. 2), Peggy Larson (No. 5), Ginny Olson (No. 4), Ron Johnson (No. 7), Dennis Larson (No. 6), Pete Movrich (No. 7).
Pine Meadow Thursday AM Ladies
July 29
Low for the field: Gail MacTavish 38. Play of the Day: Low Team Combo: Kathy Steele, Jocelyn Smith, Donna Weidman 35. Low Putts: Flight A: Donna Weidman 14. Flight B: Peg Baumgardner 19; Mona Cunningham 19.
Horseshoes
Augusta Area League
Week 13
Standings
Team;W;L
Black Creek Lodge 2;98;19
Joles Asphalt;87;30
Black Creek Lodge 1;86;31
Buckhorn 2;55;59
11th Frame;52;65
Buckhorn 3;52;65
Mulligan's 1;49;68
Mulligan's 2;37;77
Buckhorn 1;36.5;80.5
B&Z Trucking;29.5;87.5
High Ringers
Jerald Olson 28, Marvin Joles 27, Mike Ida 24, Rick Boullion 24, Cliff Boullion 22.
High Points
Chris Ludwiczak 43, Gary Barka 43, Carl Holman 41, Adam Bisson 40, Juston Groth 39, Cliff Boullion 35, Alicia Schroeder 35, Gatlin Joles 35, Jason Kirkham 35, Mike Peuse 34, Ronald Wiese 33, Sherm Welter 33, Dennis Kirkham 33, Jim Gruenwald 32, Cletus Reetz 32, Kurt Grimm 32, Matt Schroeder 32, Jesse Bertrang 32, Dan Lane 31, Ken Zich 31, Mark Johnson 31, Lynn Bohl 30, Jeff Smith 30, Pam Cleveland 30, Max Young 30, Rick Boullion 30.
Fall Creek League
Week 2-3
Standings
Team;W;L
Chicken Chaser's 1;8;4
Co-Op Credit Union;8;4
Four Z's;7;5
JY Collision Center;6;6
LG Seeds;6;6
Fall Mart;5;7
Chicken Chaser's 2;4;8
Norwegian's;4;8
High ringers
Larry Messerschmidt 34, Wendy Stephan 26, Paul Wiese 26, Dean Zimmerman 26, Ron Strauch 25, Ronald Wiese 24, Brian Flaskrud 20, Mike Tumm 20.
High Points
Larry Schwoch 61, Dennis Schacht 60, Sue Scoville 57, Steve Raether 55, Mike Christopher 55, Dave Messerschmidt 54, Wayne Steig 47, Dean Zimmerman 46, Paul Wiese 46, Ron Westphal 46, Ronald Wiese 44, Ben Grohn 44, Trevor Spindler 43, Darrel Reetz 43, Mike Tumm 43, Ron Strauch 42, Mike Schmit 42, Matt Schacht 41, Rick Gabus 41, Dan Messerschmidt 41, Brian Flaskrud 41.
Tavern League
July 28
Standings
Team;W;L
Liner;101;75
Brown Hut II;101;75
Brown Hut I;97;79
Fox Run;92;76
Eagles;87;89
Schuetzy's;85;91
Sandbar;77;91
Bateman;56;120
Results
Brown Hut II 12, Bateman 4. Liner 10, Eagles 6. Brown Hut I 9, Schuetzy's 7. Fox Run 5, Sandbar 3.
High ringers
Todd Sheehan 45, Wally Wik 37, Roger Hargrave 36, Tom Hanks 30, Angela Hazen 30, Josh Welke 30.