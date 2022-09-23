High series: Skip Hartman, 676 (249, 237); Gary Kent, 661 (234), 226); Jay James, 653 (289); Scott Bentley, 653 (238); Bob Hendrickson, 653 (246); Dave Henkelmann, 639 (224); Dave Hendrickson, 628; Chase Haferman, 625 (233); Tim Porn, 613; Rich Peterson, 611 (266). High game: Mark Sippel, 225; Sam Vodeneich, 224; John Donahue, 224.
Ladies Classic
Sept. 19 at Bowl Winkle's
High series: Barb Hanson 542, Darlene Cater 541. High game: Barb Hanson 203, Darlene Cater 192.
Golf
Pine Meadow Thursday AM Ladies
Sept. 22
Low for the field: Gail MacTavish 33. Play of the Day: Throw out Worst Hole: Flight A: Gail MacTavish 28; Flight B: Barbara Ries 31. Low Putts: Flight A: Gail MacTavish 14; Flight B: Barbara Ries 19.
Mill Run Wednesday Ladies
Sept. 21
Low gross: Flight 1: Joan Dahlke and Gayle Pratt 48; Flight 2: Pat Soper 52; Flight 3: Nancy Mataczynski 58. Low net: Flight 1: Gayle Pratt 30, Joan Dahlke 32, Paula Otte 35; Flight 2: Pat Soper 32, Judy Grorud 39; Flight 3: Mary Spies 33. Play of the day (pink ball net score): Loris Akervik, Judy Grorud and Gayle Pratt 33. Low putts: Flight 1: Gayle Pratt 15; Flight 2: Pat Soper 17; Flight 3: Karen Benson 15. Chip-ins: Gayle Pratt #14, Mary Spies #17.
Pine Meadows Monday AM Ladies
Sept. 19
Low for the Field: Lynn Solie 33. Play of the Day: Throw out worst hole: Class A: Lynn Solie 29, Class B: Sue Gullikson 33, Class C: Peg Baumgartner, Nancy Christenson, Mary Millis 40. Low Putts: Class A: Lynn Solie 15, Class B: Sue Gullikson 14, Class C: Mary Millis 17. Chip-ins: Margaret Madson #1.