Golf
Pine Meadow Thursday PM Ladies
Oct. 27
Low scores: Flight A: Kim Prock 34; Dawn Wagner & Carol Benrud 36; Donna Schultz 37. Flight B: Bobbie DeVoll 42; Gail Tasch 44; Vergene Knutson 47. Low putts: Flight A: Kim Prock 15. Flight B: Bobbie DeVoll 16. Longest putt: Flight A: Patti McHugh No. 2. Flight B: Corie Schaller No. 2. Longest drive: Flight A: Kim Prock No. 4. Flight B: Gail Tasch No. 4. Birdies: Kim Prock No. 5.
Whispering Pines Thursday PM Ladies
Season winners
First place: P&B Handware and Lumber (Dorothy Kaiser, Deb Case, Hatty Wirth, Lois Duval). Second place: Art Factory/Fan Zone (Mary Meyer, Ali Neinfeldt, Sheila Stahnke, Susie DeBauche. Third place: Citizens State Bank (Jayne Logan, Jan Norrell, Diane Lesniewski, Navy Obcena).
Hickory Hills Wednesday AM Ladies
Sept. 2
Low for the field: Trish Jensen & Donna Schultz 41. Play of the day (guess your score): Judy Blazej 58. Low putts: Flight A: Carla Peterson 14. Flight B: Rita Gillette 16. Flight C: Jo Dow 13. Birdies: Donna Schultz No. 7. Chip-ins: Carla Peterson No. 4.
Pine Meadow Thursday AM Ladies
Sept. 3
Low for the field: Kathy Steele 38. Play of the day (most of any kind): Flight A: Donna Weidman five 5's. Flight B: Barbara Ries & Carol Swanson five 5's. Low putts: Flight A: Phyllis Sandy 14. Flight B: Mona Cunningham 16. Chip-ins: Kathy Steele No. 8.