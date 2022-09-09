Sept. 1
Low scores: Flight A: Donna Schultz 30, Carol Benrud 33, Sandy Eiden 34; Flight B: Cathy Huettl 39, Crystal Mills 42, Lori DeMotts 44. Low putts: Flight A: Carol Benrud 13; Flight B: Carole Zappa 15. Longest drive: Flight A: Casey Buck (No. 1); Flight B: Rachel Haling (No. 1). Long putt: Flight A: Casey Buck (No. 7); Flight B: Lindsey Volkman (No. 7). Birdies: Donna Schultz (No. 1), Sandy Eiden (No. 5).
Sept. 7
Low gross: Flight 1: Hazel Thapar 43; Flight 2: Pat Soper 45; Flight 3: Nancy Mataczynski 53. Low net: Flight 1: Sharon Luthy 29; Flight 2: Pat Soper 25; Flight 3: Loris Akervik 28. Play of the day (poker hand on even holes): Flight 1: Lori Morlan 3 of a kind; Flight 2: Judy Grorud 3 of a kind; Flight 3: Karen Benson 3 of a kind. Low putts: Flight 1: Gayle Pratt 15; Flight 2: Kathy Campfield 17; Flight 3: Loris Akervik 14.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.