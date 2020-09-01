Regis plans on proceeding with the entirety of its fall sports offerings, including WIAA-deemed high-risk sports football, volleyball and boys soccer, school principal Paul Pedersen confirmed to the Leader-Telegram on Tuesday.
The decision, one of the last made public among schools across the state, was shared on the WIAA's deadline day for districts to declare whether they will compete in the fall or the newly formed alternative spring period.
"Regis' intentions are to continue to proceed forward, just as we had said ahead of time," Pedersen said. "We said it officially today to our families. We have communicated with the WIAA that we intend to move forward in our commitment to play."
Pedersen said the school never had an internal conversation about moving sports to the spring. The focus was always playing in the fall.
With the schools of the Chippewa Valley now all accounted for, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North stand as the only two local schools to opt for the alternative spring schedule. The Eau Claire Area School District announced its decision on Aug. 15, citing the district's hybrid return-to-school model and guidance from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department as factors in the verdict.
Elissa Upward, athletic director at the School District of Altoona, has said the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's health order is serving as a barrier for high-risk sports being played in the county. Altoona is planning on starting practices for high-risk sports on Tuesday, but Upward said the health order's social distancing requirement would need to be removed for games to be played.
“Actually having these kids go and play a game, we are not able to do that with the current order just because of that six-foot restriction,” Upward told the Leader-Telegram on Thursday.
Jenessa Stromberger, Eau Claire assistant city attorney, stated the final decision when it comes to playing high-risk sports is in the hands of the school administrators in an email on Wednesday. Fellow Eau Claire County schools Augusta and Fall Creek have told the Leader-Telegram they intend to participate in the fall.
"The schools have been in good communication with the health department," Pedersen said. "It was a healthy conversation. I won't go into any line item details of what was specifically said, but I can confirm Regis has been in good conversations with the health department as so have the other schools in the county."
Practices for football, volleyball and boys soccer can begin on Monday. The Ramblers' football team, which finished as a Division 6 state runner-up last season, will be among those teams kicking things off on Labor Day.
Regis has already begun competition in low-risk sports, girls golf, girls tennis and boys and girls cross country.
A decision on fan attendance at Regis games this fall has yet to be made.
"The families that responded to our email to them earlier today were happy, they were excited," Pedersen said. "They were not asking questions about spectating. They authentically and genuinely wanted their kids to get back to their sport they're passionate about and get back to their routine. If they don't get to spectate, it won't be everybody's favorite decision, but people will respect that."
The alternative spring begins in February or March, depending on the sport. Schools that currently have opted for the fall schedule can still move a sport to the alternative spring if the team is unable to play more than 50% of its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. Football teams would play a prorated schedule in the spring, subtracting the games played in the fall from the seven-week schedule, while all other sports could compete in the entirety of the alternative spring.
The restructured WIAA calendar still includes regular winter and spring seasons, though both have been shortened to accommodate for the alternative spring period. There are slight overlaps between the alternative spring and both the winter and spring slates, but athletes will be allowed to participate in more than one sport at a time with school board approval.