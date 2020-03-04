Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers are near a contract extension worth upward of $200 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Tuesday.
The deal is expected to run nine years and be for approximately $215 million, according to ESPN. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that both sides believe the deal will get done. Per ESPN, Yelich would make $12.5 million this year and $14 million next year, with the extension kicking in for the seven years after that.
Yelich was the 2018 National League MVP and has won two consecutive batting titles in the National League. He has helped the Brewers reach the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
He hit .329 last year with 44 home runs and 97 RBIs while stealing 30 bags in an injury-shortened 130-game season.