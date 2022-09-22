Buccaneers Cowboys Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gives a broadcast interview after the team's game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 11

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — While Aaron Rodgers has a deep appreciation for what Tom Brady has accomplished during an unparalleled NFL career, he doesn’t see himself following the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s lead of playing well into his 40s.

“I’ll be doing something else. I have a lot of other interests outside the game,” Rodgers said, looking ahead to only the fifth head-to-head matchup of teams led by the star quarterbacks, who also are friends off the field.