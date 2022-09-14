Packers Vikings Football

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon (28) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis.

 Associated Press

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday that running backs A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones need to get the ball more than they did in a season-opening defeat at Minnesota.

The reigning MVP suggested the Packers need to stick with the running game more than they did in the 23-7 loss to the Vikings. The Packers finished with 39 pass attempts and 18 carries.