UW-Eau Claire men's and women's hockey's upcoming NCAA Tournament games will be held without spectators due to an NCAA mandate released late Wednesday.
NCAA president Mark Emmert announced upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, will be conducted with only essential staff and limited family in attendance due to COVID-19.
“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States,” Emmert wrote. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”
The announcement came hours after UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and the WIAA released statements proclaiming status quo for upcoming events.
This weekend’s prep boys basketball sectional games and girls basketball state games will still go on as planned.
“The WIAA Executive Staff has been in continuous discussions with local and state health officials and organizations, as well as other high school associations in the Midwest,” the statement from WIAA communications director Todd Clark said. “We continue to look at all the medical evidence and breaking information regarding COVID-19 to make the best decision possible with the information available to us.
"While circumstances may change, all of the leading health resources we have been working with indicate the best way to proceed is to be overcautious and reinforce the universal guidance and precautions to know your health risk, especially those at higher risk for severe illness; wash hands repeatedly with soap or sanitizer; cover your sneeze or cough; keep hands away from your face; and if you feel sick, stay at home.”
The state girls basketball tournament, hosted at the Resch Center in Green Bay, kicks off Thursday and runs through Saturday. Boys basketball sectional semifinals and finals will be played Thursday and Saturday, with seven local schools still involved: Eau Claire North, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, McDonell, Thorp, Cameron and Blair-Taylor.
The boys state basketball tournament is scheduled to be played next weekend at the Kohl Center on the campus of UW-Madison, although recent announcements from the university may undermine plans. UW-Madison announced Wednesday it is suspending in-person instruction from March 23 until at least April 10.
“At this time, we have discussed options for continuing to conduct the WIAA Boys Basketball State Tournament. We will continue to discuss all options,” the WIAA said.
UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said in his statement sent out to UW-Eau Claire students and staff prior to the NCAA’s announcement that the university is not canceling large events or gatherings at this time.
The university is canceling travel to international areas where there are Level 3 COVID-19 outbreaks or U.S. states where there have been more than 100 reported cases of the virus. That does not affect any UW-Eau Claire athletic trips this weekend, which includes track & field competing in the NCAA Indoor Championships in North Carolina, members of the wrestling team competing at the NCAA Championships in Iowa and softball playing a doubleheader in Aurora, Ill.
“These decisions are being guided by the fact that there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our region,” Schmidt wrote. “Please be mindful that this is a fluid situation, and we are continuously monitoring developments and consulting with public health policy experts. Protecting faculty, staff and students is our highest priority.”
While Blugolds will travel, the Track & Field and Wrestling Championships will also be closed off to fans.
Any tickets purchased for UW-Eau Claire hockey games will be refunded, the university's athletic department said in a release. The NCAA will allow an exception for families and will distribute a certain amount of tickets per student-athlete.
The women’s squad will play this Saturday at 3 p.m., while the men faceoff at 7 p.m. on March 21. Both games will be played at Hobbs Ice Arena.
UW-Stout's memo from Chancellor Katherine Frank sent before the NCAA announcement said all NCAA athletic events will continue as normal for now. The Blue Devils will also participate in the Track & Field Indoor Championships, while the baseball and softball teams are set to compete in multiple games in Florida.