Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the start of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25 in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — When Kevin O'Connell takes the field with the Minnesota Vikings for his first game as a head coach, the 37-year-old will carry with him the blank slate that's one of the benefits of being a rookie in this high-pressure, much-coveted job.

O'Connell needn't be concerned for now about being booed at home by impatient or inebriated fans. His play calls and game management will be closely scrutinized in the media, at the stadium and on the couch, sure, but even with a ready-made roster full of proven starters and more than a couple of stars, the heat won't turn up every week he doesn't win for a while.