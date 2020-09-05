The Vikings are waiving both Menomonie native Nate Stanley and fellow quarterback Jake Browning as part of the team's cut-down day according to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. But Tomasson is also reporting Minnesota wants to keep both signal-callers as part of the team's practice squad if they clear waivers.
Tomasson said the Vikings would like to keep two quarterbacks on the practice squad as a safety net during this COVID-altered season.
Stanley starred for the Mustangs before going onto a college career at Iowa, setting Menomonie school records for career touchdowns (36) and passing yards (3,674). He finished second on the Hawkeye charts in those two categories after three years of collegiate starting duties, throwing for 68 touchdowns and 8,302 yards. He also went a perfect 3-0 in bowl games.
Stanley was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round in April, 244th overall. He signed his rookie deal in July.
Stanley was competing with Browning and veteran Sean Mannion during training camp for a spot backing up Minnesota starter Kirk Cousins.
“I think Nate Stanley shows a lot of promise,’’ Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Sunday. “He’s got a big arm, he’s instinctive. There was one play (in Friday’s scrimmage) where the defense blitzed him, and he rolled away and hit the receiver in the flat.”
Rosters were trimmed to 53 on Saturday, and the waiver period to claim any cut players ends on Sunday. The Vikings open the regular season at home against Green Bay on Sept. 13.