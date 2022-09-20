New Mexico St Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin's Chez Mellusi (1) celebrates his touchdown run against New Mexico State on Saturday in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON — Wisconsin football showed a complete performance Saturday, which was needed with its toughest test on the remaining schedule looming.

The Badgers dominated New Mexico State in a 66-7 rout inside Camp Randall Stadium. UW (2-1) controlled all three phases of the game, cut down its mistakes and provided explosive plays to change the game's complexion.