Army Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half against Army on Oct. 16, 2021, in Madison.

 Associated Press

Braelon Allen's impressive freshman season has inspired many questions from enthusiastic University of Wisconsin football fans.

Just how good can Allen be after rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns as a 17-year-old? Can he be the next in the lineage of star tailbacks who are synonymous with the program? Can he become the third running back from UW to win a Heisman Trophy?