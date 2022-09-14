Illinois St Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during a game against Illinois State on Sept. 3 in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin football team again has issues in the third phase of the game.

Special teams are costing the Badgers field position and causing season-long concerns after two games under a new coaching structure that has the program without a special teams coordinator. Coach Paul Chryst, whose team sits 1-1 and fell out of the Associated Press Top 25 this week, said he believes the mistakes UW is making are fixable.