Wisconsin Herbig Football

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) celebrates after forcing a fumble against Iowa that Wisconsin recovered on Oct. 30, 2021, in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON — A few jokesters, a couple no-nonsense workers and a team captain make up what may be the University of Wisconsin football program's most dynamic position group this season.

Many gloat about the running backs and offensive linemen developed year in and year out at UW, but the Badgers have churned out several NFL-ready prospects from their outside linebackers' room during the Paul Chryst era.