MADISON — A few jokesters, a couple no-nonsense workers and a team captain make up what may be the University of Wisconsin football program's most dynamic position group this season.
Many gloat about the running backs and offensive linemen developed year in and year out at UW, but the Badgers have churned out several NFL-ready prospects from their outside linebackers' room during the Paul Chryst era.
But this season's edition may make the most noise yet, and the group's nickname demonstrates how they feel about one another.
This "Organization of Like-minded Brothers," guided by outside linebackers coach Bobby April III, will help make up for the loss of eight starters on the Badgers' defense from last season.
April enters his fifth year coaching the position group. He mentored Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun, who are currently with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, respectively, in his first season. What may set apart this current room from past years is its numbers.
"In those past seasons, we had that one guy," April said. "In 2018, we had the two guys that are coming with Van Ginkel and Baun. ... But I think as far as the group that we have right now, overall depth and talent is the best we've had."
April came up with the Organization of Like-minded Brothers nickname over the last year or so. The former NFL assistant turned Badgers linebackers coach wanted to create something that conveyed the closeness of the room.
"It was really to let those guys know that they were all hand-selected to be in this room with me," April said. "The like-mindedness is that we're all driven by the same thing. It's hard work, the grind, the culture that we want to establish. And this all came together with using those three words to kind of put us as one group."
'One big happy family'
T.J. Bollers noted once everybody comes into the room, the group locks in, and many players highlighted the closeness they share. The redshirt freshman pointed out how everyone pushes or keeps one another on track, and junior Nick Herbig illustrated the group's comfortable camaraderie in giving feedback to one another in a way that does not feel like they talk down to the recipient.
It's not all work, however.
"As everyone knows in our room, competition is as good as it's gonna get, but it doesn't feel that way in the room," redshirt freshman Darryl Peterson, or "DP" to the OLBs, said. "We're all like one big happy family laughing, giggling together, having a good time. Even coach is laughing more with us."
The group also brings special personalities and characteristics, as Herbig described during Big Ten media days.
"DP is definitely the clown. He's a funny guy," Herbig said. "C.J. (Goetz) is like the country boy. And he just likes to work and he doesn't really say much. So does (Aaron) Witt. Witt loves football.
"T.J. and Kaden (Johnson), those guys, they're kind of like DP. They like to joke around and stuff, and I feel like I'm kind of like the mediator. I'm kind of like the middleman. I just oversee everything."
A potent bunch
April believes there are five players in his position room he can count on to be game ready, in no order: Herbig, Goetz, Peterson, Johnson and Bollers. Their dossier of skill sets shows significant potential this season.
Herbig comes into his junior season claiming preseason AP All-America honors and was one of the all-conference preseason honorees unveiled during Big Ten media days. The Hawaii native led the team in sacks (nine) and ranked third in tackles for loss (14.5) last season.
"Nick's violence and velocity, man, is different than anyone I've had, and his mental approach to the game is very impressive for a young guy," April said. "I can count on him to play any position on the field for us, which is awesome.
"He's kind of our Swiss Army knife, and when he goes, he goes, and he brings energy and emotion and brings guys with him. He's a true leader."
Herbig's peers and his position coach applauded his steps taken in leadership. April recalled a conversation with his star edge rusher coming off the field after a deflating loss to Minnesota last November, believing it was Herbig's time.
Since then, April has seen the third-year player lead both in actions and words, and teammates are following his hard work and approach.
"He's a captain now," Johnson said. "He's the guy that we all look up to in the group and for the team. I know all the guys can depend on him whenever."
Goetz holds tenure as one of two elder statesmen alongside fellow fifth-year senior Marty Strey. A former defensive lineman, he accumulated 18 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in 2021. He has seen first-team reps on defense during practices open to reporters in preseason camp and should be in line for a contributing role at the very least.
"C.J.'s got really good strength and length for his size, and his ability to set the edge is really impressive, and he's physical as hell," April said. "He's a guy that will run through a brick wall and stand up and smile and do it again. Blue collar as you can get."
April identified three players making the biggest strides during spring camp: Peterson, Johnson and Bollers. They played a combined 58 snaps on defense last season according to Pro Football Focus, but the jumps made by each of the former four-star recruits should excite UW fans.
Peterson's most notable appearance last season came during the 2021 Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State where he received snaps in meaningful playing time. He played first-team reps during 11-on-11 periods by the end of spring practices, and he continued receiving snaps of that variety during the open fall camp sessions.
"He's probably the twitchiest player we got," April said. "He's got the heaviest hands so when he strikes, people feel it. He's got an impressive bull rush, and he's got speed to come off the edge as well.
"Probably as talented as a pass rusher of the group we have. Him and Nick are neck and neck as a pass rusher."
Johnson, a third-year sophomore, played in six games and recorded two tackles last year. The Minnesota product saw personal growth in his football IQ, but most significantly in the weight room. His max-out sets include a 500-pound squat and 275-pound power clean, and April praised the linebacker's bend that allows him to turn the corner when on the edge.
April previously noted that he wanted Bollers to "trim up and twitch up" heading into 2022. The redshirt freshman worked with nutritionists and strength staff to ensure he ate, lifted and recovered the right way.
UW's roster lists Bollers at 6 foot 2 and 251 pounds. April believes Bollers needs to become better at not overthinking, but the Tiffin, Iowa, native is getting better each day.
"Still a young guy, learning things, but his size is unmatched," April said. "We're looking at a 255-pound guy that runs a 4.65(-second 40-yard dash). That guy can roll.
"He's got great get off. He's twitched up, and when he wants to be and when he can be, he can be one of those physical guys in the group."
Holding five dependable players on the depth chart at this position is a luxury for most programs, and it could receive even more potential whenever Witt returns from injury.
The Winona, Minnesota, native possesses a different physical frame at 6- 6, 255 pounds, and he showed promise as a true freshman in 2020.
April previously described Witt as someone "you want in a street fight with you." Unfortunately, the third-year sophomore has not played in a game since 2020 due to multiple right leg injuries. When he returns remains to be determined at this point.
UW's outside linebackers contributed 15.5 of the defense's 39 total sacks last season with 13.5 coming from Herbig and the departing Noah Burks. The only other returning edge rusher who recorded a sack was Goetz.
Increased production from the room would help alleviate the concern of replacing eight starters from last year's defense, including Burks and inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn.
Herbig believed the group has played with better technique and limited mental errors in their assignments during preseason camp. That could bode well for jumps in results, but April does not want to focus on numbers in what the group is attempting to achieve. When opportunities arise, he wants them to make those plays.
"I think that'll take care of itself if we play hard and play sound," April said. "But if we can play one play at a time and not get overwhelmed or discouraged at times, I think we'll be great."
UW coach Paul Chryst applauded April and his outside linebackers for their work ethic, approach, love of the game and the improvements made by each player. Their impact also is seen outside of the statistics sheet.
"C.J. (Goetz) has been around the longest, but you're still seeing him getting better and learning things. Really top to bottom in that group, it's just fun to be around. It's a fun group to watch.
"You go from the first individual (period) to the last play of practice, or post practice, they're working. They give this team a lot of energy."