INDIANAPOLIS — Markus Allen stepped into the batter's box and looked toward the mound earlier this month, but quickly had to step out because he was laughing.

The University of Wisconsin sophomore wide receiver cracked up at seeing six of his teammates laying in the outfield grass, propping their heads up on their hands. The message: No one was worried about Allen making contact. Allen's tough day at the plate continued with a strikeout, which brought about another laugh from him, his teammates and the fans who attended a charity softball game hosted by sophomore running back Braelon Allen.