The WIAA approved a plan Friday which allows fall sports to be played in either the fall or the spring.
Schools will be able to play the fall sports whenever they feel it is best for them. Entering Friday, several schools around the state had already announced they would move fall sports to the spring.
In the WIAA's plan, which passed in an 11-0 vote, low-risk fall sports can still begin on Monday and high-risk sports can still start on Sept. 7. However, if a school opts to push fall sports to the spring, practices will begin in February or March depending on the sport. The alternate spring season will end in late April or early May for most sports.
The alternate spring football season would begin practice the week of March 8 and will feature a seven-game schedule. It will not include a tournament, or as the WIAA has called it, a culminating event.
The decision shortens the length of all sports seasons. For instance, the girls basketball state tournament, which normally takes place in mid-March, would be in late February. Traditional spring sports would start practicing in early April and wrap up their seasons in late June.
However, the maximum number of games a team can play in its season has not been decreased.
The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association's proposal for a seven-week regular season schedule was approved as part of Friday's plan, allowing schools to play every other member in newly restructured eight-team conferences. Some area coaches, including Menomonie's Joe LaBuda and Mondovi's Craig Loscheider, expressed concern when football was originally pushed back in July that the compressed schedule would force teams into six-game regular season slates.
Athletes would be able to compete in multiple sports at the same time, if they have approval from their school board.
The WIAA is asking schools to decide which fall season they will participate in by Sept. 1.
The status of state tournaments remains up in the air. The WIAA will make a decision on each tournament 30 days prior to the tournament's scheduled start.
The WIAA is strongly discouraging teams from participating in out-of-state travel, with exception to teams near state borders playing nearby out-of-state schools, or multi-school events. A lack of multi-school events could result in serious schedule changes for tennis, golf, cross country and volleyball.