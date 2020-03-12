The WIAA Board of Control voted Thursday to cancel the remainder of the winter sports season amid concerns about the coronavirus.
The first day of the girls basketball state tournament had already been completed when the decision was announced late at night. Boys sectional semifinal games had also wrapped up.
There will be no more basketball games played this season. Whether or not spring sports will continue as scheduled remains to be seen.
“I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that your school leaders, the WIAA Executive Staff, all our committees and the Board of Control have done everything imaginable to try to provide and preserve these opportunities for you,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a statement. “However, we want and need to be responsible in helping the global and state efforts to stem the tide and spread of this virus.”
The WIAA imposed restrictions on crowd size to 88 ticketed fans on Thursday morning. Those rules were enforced for Thursday's games.
The WIAA was informed Thursday that the Kohl Center would not be made available to host the boys state tournament.
Tickets that were sold for unplayed tournament games will be refunded, the WIAA said.
"The WIAA regrets the lost opportunity for teams and players that have worked to achieve their goals and the communities that have supported them throughout the year," the statement said.