The River Falls proposal that would move the Wildcats back to the Big Rivers and Rice Lake to the Middle Border for football was advanced to the WIAA Board of Control for final approval at its March 5 meeting.
Also advanced was the modified 8-player plan that includes Thorp, Lake Holcombe and Cornell switching over from 11-man. If given final approval, the CWC-West will include Bruce, Cornell, Lake Holcombe, McDonell, New Auburn and Prairie Farm, while the CWC-East will be made up of Alma Center Lincoln, Athens, Gilman, Greenwood, Owen-Withee and Thorp.
Lake Holcombe and Cornell currently compete together as a co-op in the Lakeland. Thorp plays in the Marawood.
The plans, which will go into effect in 2022 if approved, were advanced by the WIAA realignment task force on Wednesday, a Thursday WIAA release announced. The considered plans were initially revealed in early December by the WIAA and are modified from schools’ original proposals.
River Falls was moved from the Big Rivers to the Mississippi Valley this fall as part of a state-wide restructuring effort, though the Wildcats still played a Big Rivers schedule thanks to added flexibility amid the coronavirus pandemic. A Rice Lake move would make the Warriors the largest school in the Middle Border after previously being the smallest in the Big Rivers.
Also up for approval as part of the River Falls plan is a move for West Salem from the Mississippi Valley to the Coulee, the current home of Altoona football.
The task force denied appeals from Ashland and Hayward, schools that were both looking to move to the Heart O’ North.