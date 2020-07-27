The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletics Conference has canceled its fall conference seasons and championships.
The WIAC announced the news on Monday evening.
Universities, like UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout, will have the opportunity to establish practice opportunities within the limitations provided by the NCAA throughout the 2020-21 academic year.
Women's tennis and women's golf will be moved to the spring term. Those seasons are typically contested in both the fall and spring.
Determinations for the winter season will be made at a later date.
The WIAC's decision came just hours after three other Division III conferences with footprints in Wisconsin — the Midwest Conference, Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference and College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin — announced similar moves.
This story will be updated