The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference plans to resume winter sports in February, the conference announced Friday.
The return is contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing, the WIAC said.
Winter sports — basketball, hockey, gymnastics, indoor track and field, swim and dive and wrestling — had been suspended in the WIAC until the end of 2020. Fall sports were canceled altogether.
"I'm ecstatic to be able to even give this type of news," UW-Eau Claire athletic director Dan Schumacher said during a Zoom meeting with the media. "It's still a long way from home. We've still got a lot of things to do, a lot of things to process, but the intent of return to play is there. I'm happy for our coaches, our student-athletes. ... It's a very emotional time."
The WIAC intends to play a truncated, conference-only season in February, with most competition taking place within that month. There will likely be a smaller conference tournament field in certain sports, Schumacher said. He anticipates that the setup for competition and WIAC championships will look different than normal. Details were not solidified as of Friday.
"We still have a lot of work to do as athletic directors to fit that square peg in that round hole, for lack of better terms," Schumacher said. "I would say that you'd be looking at ending winter sports whenever the championships committee decides — will they be delayed a week to buy more time, or how will that work out? But I know that we're planning for schedules, we've got some mock-up schedules, and it really doesn't start until Feb. 1 and end until the end of February."
In the meantime, athletic activity will pause. Athletes may continue to train on their own, but there won't be organized practices. They can return on Jan. 4 for the beginning of testing, followed by another test on Jan. 7. The goal is to resume full team activities on Jan. 11.
"That should give us sufficient time to practice and prepare for a Feb. 1 competition date," Schumacher said.
Schumacher said the amount of testing athletes undergo will be dependent on a couple of factors: the type of test and risk level of their sport. The details will be sorted out in the coming weeks and months.
"It will depend on the test," he said. "If it's antigen testing, you're looking at somewhere between two and three times (per week) depending on the level of risk of sport. High risk, possibly three times a week. Medium risk and low risk, two and maybe less than two. If we have PCR testing, that may reduce the amount of tests we have because of the accuracy of PCR testing."
Schumacher said the Blugolds were expecting to use somewhere around 5,000 to 6,000 tests in the winter if they use the antigen method. That number could be reduced if they use PCR tests.
That was the same ballpark number that was expected to be needed in the fall, but Schumacher said the costs have lowered since then and accessibility of testing has improved. Those factors made resuming athletics at this time more feasible.
"We're hoping that we're going to have more tests available so this affords us the opportunity (to compete)," Schumacher said. "In the beginning, public health was the main concern. You needed to have enough tests to service public health, and athletics took a backseat to that — which was extremely appropriate. ... As we've moved forward and these costs have come down and the availability (has improved), that has given us hope that we can secure the testing. It allows us safe harbor to play."
There were no immediate plans regarding spectators at competitions, with each WIAC member operating under local health guidelines. But Schumacher speculated that UW-Eau Claire will not allow spectators this winter.
"My first reaction to that question is that we probably won't have spectators," he said. "We will beef up our video streaming capabilities in every sport. We could possibly allow two parents (per athlete) and then have social distancing within the facility, but we have to adhere to county health rules. ... We have not decided. That is still part of the ongoing work that the ADs and our athletic training and medical staffs have to look at and then work with our local county board of health."