The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has suspended all winter sports competition through Dec. 31, the league announced Friday.
The move affects basketball, hockey, indoor track and field, swimming and diving, women's gymnastics and wrestling. UW-Eau Claire sponsors all of those sports, while UW-Stout has teams in most of them.
"The WIAC will continue to gather information and monitor developments in order to best determine a competitive structure during the spring semester," a WIAC statement said. "At the same time, the Conference is committed to providing an engaging and meaningful experience for student-athletes."
The WIAC canceled its fall sports seasons in July. The Council of Chancellors voted unanimously to suspend winter sports through the end of the year.
Fall sports teams have been able to practice in accordance with NCAA resocialization guidelines in effect, in addition to any mandated restrictions imposed by local, county or campus entities.
"We want to get in as many practices as we can,” Blugolds football coach Wesley Beschorner told the Leader-Telegram earlier this month. “We’re looking at this as a redshirt year for our guys. We’re going to try to develop them as much as we can."
The WIAC' Friday release did not specify the extent to which winter sports teams will be allowed to practice.