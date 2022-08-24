MADISON — The first women's hockey player to be on the cover of the Electronic Arts NHL video game series is from the University of Wisconsin.
Former Badgers star Sarah Nurse is one of the cover athletes for EA NHL 23 along with Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.
Nurse, who played for the Badgers from 2013 to 2017, set an Olympic record with 18 points as Canada won the gold medal in Beijing earlier this year. She's a two-time Olympian who's set to appear in her third World Championship starting Thursday.
She was the grand marshal of the Crazylegs Classic at UW-Madison in April, and she talked then about being a role model after becoming the first Black woman to win Olympic hockey gold.
"When you're told that at 20, 22 years old, you kind of shy away from that a little bit," Nurse said. "But I realize how impactful that is, especially for young girls and young girls who look like me who are growing up in the sports world and playing hockey, and how important role models and visibility and representation is. And so that's something that I've been able to lean into, my teammates have been able to lean into to help inspire the next generation of women's hockey players."
Nurse is the third former Badgers player to appear on an EA Sports hockey cover. Mike Richter was featured on the 1993 game developed with the NHL Players Association, so his image from an NHL game was used without team logos.
And Dany Heatley was the original cover athlete for NHL 2004. EA, however, later replaced his image with that of Joe Sakic after Heatley was the driver in a high-speed car crash in September 2013 that killed Atlanta Thrashers teammate Dan Snyder.
NHL 23 is expected to be released in October. A full announcement of the cover athletes is scheduled for Thursday.