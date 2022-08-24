Beijing Olympics Ice Hockey

Canada's Sarah Nurse (20) celebrates after a score against Finland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Feb. 5 in Beijing.

 Associated Press

MADISON — The first women's hockey player to be on the cover of the Electronic Arts NHL video game series is from the University of Wisconsin.

Former Badgers star Sarah Nurse is one of the cover athletes for EA NHL 23 along with Trevor Zegras of the Anaheim Ducks.