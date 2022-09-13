MADISON — Jim Leonhard had to laugh at all the attention he's received early this week.
The University of Wisconsin defensive coordinator has been inundated with texts and calls about the possibility he'd be a candidate for Nebraska's coaching opening after the Badgers' Big Ten rival fired Scott Frost on Sunday.
"It's funny, there was a lot of verified, kind of random sources out there yesterday that I had taken jobs," Leonhard said. "It was pretty funny to see.
"I've talked about it a lot, man, I'm comfortable here. I'm not saying that this is the place I'll be the rest of my life, but I love this place. I love what we're doing. I like the guys and who I'm coaching with. So I'm not in a rush to make decisions that I think some people think I am.
"I'm excited to right the ship, you know? Coming off a loss, don't like where we're at. That's my focus right now. I'm not worried about anything else."
Leonhard has been mentioned by a number of national outlets as a potential Frost replacement after Frost's firing. Nebraska is 1-2 after losing to Georgia Southern at home last week, dropping Frost's record with the Huskers to 16-31.
CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman and ESPN's Pete Thamel and Adam Rittenberg listed Leonhard among a number of candidates Nebraska should consider. However, they've also written both sides have reasons to not be interested in the other.
"... Leonhard has to be figuring he has a better job right now," Dodd wrote Monday. "His next gig has to be the absolute right fit. Moving within the division to suddenly chase his old boss, Paul Chryst, and alma mater doesn't seem like an ideal move."
Added Feldman: "The hunch is that Nebraska might not be interested in a first-time head coach."
Leonhard turned down an offer to be the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator in February 2021, and he has shunned interest for college coaching and defensive coordinator opportunities from the likes of Alabama, Illinois and Texas A&M.
The Ladysmith, Wisconsin, native has been on the Badgers staff since 2016. He spent one season as defensive backs coach under coordinator Justin Wilcox before being promoted once Wilcox became the coach at California. UW has led the nation in yards allowed (284.8 per game), passing efficiency defense (110.5) and opponents' third-down conversion rate (30.5%) in Leonhard's first six seasons as defensive coordinator, and ranked third in points allowed (17.3 per game) and rushing defense (103.4).
Leonhard's grown used to his name being in the news cycle when jobs open up, but that process starting in Week 3 of a season is a new experience for him, and one of which he's not a fan.
"To me it's just ... everyone's trying to get ahead of it, right?" Leonhard said. "They know recruiting and everything is such a huge piece and guess what? They're trying to make decisions to show, 'We're changing direction, we're moving forward.'
"It makes it awkward for a lot of people, right? Because you're doing what you're doing, having jobs, stuff like that, and all of a sudden your name gets thrown around. It's a product of the cycle of college football and it being year-round and everything happening faster and trying to get ahead of, in reality, it's the recruiting piece of it. I think it's unfortunate, I think it needs to change because it gets ... what are you doing?
"I hate for what it does to the kids at Nebraska, right? I hate what it does for the players. And you think of all the situations that you're asking these guys to do so much and buy in and be (a) team, and then you make these decisions, what do you tell them then? Then when kids make decisions to leave, then jump on their back? So I think it puts the kids in the worst position. Because how are they supposed to feel when they're getting preached to do things the right way and be committed to things and then all of a sudden there's drastic changes like this two, three weeks into a season? It just looks bad to me. So I think that needs to be changed more than anything because it just puts off the wrong message on what's really important."