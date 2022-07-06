From being drafted first to dumped in four years, Baker Mayfield's wild four-year ride in Cleveland is over.
The No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield was traded Wednesday by the Browns, who moved on from the divisive quarterback months ago and finally sent him to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick.
Mayfield, who was pushed out of his starting job amid the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson, is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025.
The Browns are paying $10.5 million of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The Panthers will pay $4.8 million and Mayfield will take a $3.5 million pay cut, said the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade can't be finalized until Mayfield passes a physical.
However, the trade was announced by the Panthers, who will host the Browns in the coming season's opener — with Mayfield's addition spicing up the matchup.
Mayfield’s time with the Browns effectively ended in March when the team traded three first-round selections and six overall to the Houston Texans for Watson, who is facing a possible suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
Most stressful thing' in tennis creates angst at Wimbledon
Imagine this happening in your line of work: Posted online and regularly updated for the entire world to see is an objective, black-and-white assessment of how you’ve been faring over the past 52 weeks, how you compare to your colleagues and competitors and how your current status compares to that of a day, a week, a month, a year ago.
Essentially, that's what the rankings are for a professional tennis player. Match victories are rewarded with points, which generally remain on a player’s record for 12 months, then drop off. They are, in many ways, the sport’s currency.
“It’s the most stressful thing about our job,” said Paula Badosa, a Spaniard who entered Wimbledon at No. 3 in the women’s rankings. “We spend so much time thinking about the rankings: ‘If you win this match ...’ or ‘If you lose against this player, you’re going to lose your spot.’ It’s a lot.”