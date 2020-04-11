RICE LAKE — On an afternoon in early April, Nicole Slovensky is thinking about going for a run, even though she admits she’s not a runner.
“I’m supposed to be at a softball game right now. I’m so used to being outside in the spring. So, go for a run,” Slovensky said.
The run is an outdoor substitute for Slovensky, one of two Rice Lake High School athletic trainers. She and trainer Jake Danielson are both on hold these days as coronavirus concerns shut down high school spring sports.
Slovensky and Danielson have been working together the past three years as RLHS athletic trainers in a unique arrangement between the school district and the trainers’ employers — Marshfield Clinic for Slovensky and Optimum Therapies for Danielson.
Both entities provide the trainers as a service to the community.
“We’re unique in that we work for two different places and then come together for the best of the school,” Slovensky said.
Rice Lake assistant principal and athletic director Tim Lipke said the arrangement may be one of the most unconventional in the state.
“We have two highly-respected healthcare entities in our community that work alongside each other to provide the very best care for our student-athletes,” said Lipke. “Both Nicole and Jake are involved in the prevention, care, treatment and rehab of our athletes.”
That partnership, with the solid blessing of the Rice Lake athletic department and coaches, earned the Warriors the Safe Sports School Award from the National Athletic Trainers Association earlier this year.
“We have a really great thing going on right now. Both Nicole and Jake are extremely good at what they do. We have never been in better hands,” Rice Lake football coach Dan Hill said.
Slovensky and Danielson attend nearly every practice and game possible as they work to prevent injuries and to assess and treat injuries when they do happen. They both have built a strong relationship with both coaches and the high school athletes.
“We don’t have a single coach in Rice Lake who questions what we do,” Danielson said. “Some may ask more questions than others, but none of them want to put the kids in danger.”
Slovensky concurs. “We really don’t have issues with coaches.”
In the instance of a Friday night home football game, both Slovensky and Danielson are on the sidelines. There are normally injuries, from a twisted ankle to perhaps something more serious. The trainers make their on-field and sideline assessments.
In the case of Coach Hill, whether a player goes back in the game or not depends entirely on the trainers.
“I totally trust them. It’s got to the point that I just have to look at them and I know. They don’t have to say anything,” Hill said.
Slovensky said that after games, coaches are given a debriefing on players’ injuries, as are parents, and the player will receive instructions on what medical care to follow in the days ahead.
With more serious injuries, Slovensky and Danielson have the ability to get a player in for medical treatment in fast order.
Hill said that once players realize that the trainers can make the right assessment and get them help, they come to trust the trainers.
“After that first-level screening, the player is headed down the right path to the right specialist,” said Hill.
And it’s not all about injuries during practices and games. The trainers are indeed among the first to come and last to go, as they watch warm-ups in both practices and games, looking for ways they can prevent injuries.
“Girls soccer team players a few years ago were getting the same injury at the same time,” Slovensky said. “We watched their warm-ups and realized they were missing a part of those warm-ups, leading to a common injury.”
Slovensky said that she has a good relationship with players, though finds that some of the “veterans” don’t always want to be removed from a game, and some younger players are not sure the trainers are there for them, to answers questions and look at minor issues before they get bigger.
“I tell our players, the sooner you get to Jake and Nicole the quicker you’re going to get healed up,” Hill said.
Danielson said he works “a ton” with parents when there’s an injury.
“Sometime the players will take either the best or worst scenarios I discuss with them. So I have to be on the phone with the parents to explain what I’m looking at,” Danielson said.
Both Slovensky and Danielson find they get invested in the athletes they work with every day. They enjoy the games, hoping they can just watch the kids succeed, for springing into action for the trainers means there’s been an injury.
“I can watch the games all day, especially once you get to know that players. There’s not a sport I can’t get into,” Slovensky said, adding, “Emotional support is part of our job too.”
Having played school sports not that long ago is a plus in dealing with high school athletes. Slovensky played basketball and tennis at Wisconsin Rapids High School before attending and graduating from UW-Stevens Point with a degree in athletic training (sports medicine) in 2017.
Danielson is from Montevideo in southwestern Minnesota. He played high school football and track before attending the University of Minnesota-Moorhead, where his athletic trainer studies led to internships at the college and with the Minnesota Vikings.
Like Slovensky, who replaced an April afternoon at a game with her run last week, Danielson is also off work now. Unless you count at-home dad.
Danielson and his wife, Brooke, a nurse at Marshfield Medical Center, have a 2-year-old daughter.
“Right now its getting potty training down and playing outside a lot,” said Danielson.
Depending on the health guidelines, Slovensky and Danielson are hoping to be at some practices and games yet this school year. If not, they both also work in summer with the Rice Lake Warrior weight lifting, injury prevention and strength/agility programs.