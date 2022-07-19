Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach remains in striking distance at the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship following a solid second round on Tuesday.
Leach, a golfer at Marquette, carded a 73 in the second round to move to 1 under par for the tournament. That puts him in a tie for eighth heading into Wednesday’s third round, trailing the leaders by three strokes.
Leach caught fire on the back nine in the second round, making four birdies across the final nine holes to overcome a shaky front nine. That included back-to-back birdies on the 10th and 11th and 14th and 15th.
Leach was tied for sixth following the conclusion of the first round. Eau Claire’s Will Schlitz, meanwhile, slipped down the leaderboard on the second day of action.
Schlitz entered the second round in a tie for third place, but is tied for 25th heading to the third day of play. The WIAA Division 1 state champion was 5 over par in the second round, shooting a 78 after his 70 on Monday. The Eau Claire Memorial student had six birdies on the opening day, but bogeys set back some progress on Tuesday.
Hudson’s Tyler Obermueller and Wauwatosa’s Adam Garski both surged up the board on Tuesday and share the lead headed to Wednesday. Obermueller shot a 67 and Garski had a 68, moving both to 4 under par for the tournament.
Hudson’s Bennett Swavely is tied for eighth at 1 under par for the tournament. He shot a 74 on Tuesday after an opening-round 70.
The other local golfers in the field all missed the cut. Baldwin’s Matthew Mueller was 6 over par in the second round and finished the tournament 12 over, good for a tie for 94th.
Eleva’s Tyler DeBruyckere, another Eau Claire Memorial golfer, showed major improvement on Tuesday by carding a 78. That was 11 strokes better than his first-round score.
Rice Lake’s Brad Houghton finished in 151st place after a second-round 88.
Now with the field cut in half, the tournament continues Wednesday with its third round. The final round is Thursday.