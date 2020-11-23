Eau Claire North graduate Sam Stange notched the first two goals of his college hockey career in Wisconsin's 6-3 win over Penn State on Monday.
Stange, a freshman, scored the equalizer for the Badgers in the first period after UW fell behind 1-0. His goal in the second period put Wisconsin ahead 3-1.
Fellow Eau Claire native Ty Emberson, the Badgers' captain, had three blocks in the win.
The Detroit Red Wings selected Stange in the fourth round of this year's NHL draft. He has played in all five of the Badgers' games this season.