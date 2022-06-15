GRAND CHUTE — It's been protocol for the Regis baseball team all year: When the Ramblers are in a pinch, they just need to find a way to get into their opponent's bullpen. They've done it time after time on their run to the state tournament.
When the Ramblers got their chance to repeat the mantra against Oakfield in Wednesday's Division 4 state semifinals, they didn't squander it. Regis chased the Oaks' starter from the mound and promptly erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning for a 14-4 victory to advance to Thursday's state championship game.
Regis will play either Columbus Catholic or Bangor for the Division 4 title at 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Ramblers are seeking their first championship since 2002.
Oakfield starting pitcher Matt Stahmann kept Regis off balance for much of the game, but once he departed in the sixth, the Ramblers took care of business. Regis had eight hits in the 11-run inning.
"It really is incredible how we've been able to do this repeatedly, over and over all season," Regis coach Andy Niese said. "We get behind and then we get their starter, their ace, out of the game, we get into their bullpen and then open it up. That was a laser show. So fun to watch our guys hit like that, and it's contagious. The first guy barrels one, and then another, and then another."
With Regis trailing 4-3 in the sixth, Alex Leis tripled in the tying run before Regis took the lead when he scored on a wild pitch. But the Rambler fun was only getting started.
Caden Weber hit a bases-clearing double to knock in three runs, and Mason Kostka followed with a two-run homer over the towering wall in left field. Leis later hit his second triple of the inning to bring home another run, and Cooper Dykes and Zander Rockow added RBI singles to end the game via the 10-run rule.
"Our team loves to compete with each other, so when one guy gets a hit, the next guy's got to get a hit," Rockow said. "That's how it goes."
The Ramblers sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth.
"It's been all year: It's a close game, and we've been a team that's put up runs — big runs — in the later innings," Kostka said. "It was just the same thing we've been doing all year, getting the bats going."
The barrage helped Regis overturn a 4-1 deficit. The Ramblers scored 13 of their 14 runs across the fifth and sixth innings.
Regis held a one-run lead early, but got in trouble when the Oaks managed a four-run fourth inning. Regis starter Cole Selvig threw 3.1 innings. He held the Oaks to one hit, but had to battle through four walks that allowed Oakfield to threaten in each inning. He departed with the bases loaded in the fourth, and all three runs eventually came in to score. The Oaks were hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Hunter Sabel hit a booming double to center that drove in three runs.
Rockow pitched in relief, and after allowing an early run, locked things down the rest of the way.
"It gave us quite a bit of confidence (to keep the score 4-1)," Rockow said. "You just have to go out there on the mound and do your thing, and the team will take care of the rest."
Before erupting in the sixth, Regis got within striking distance by scoring twice in the fifth to cut Oakfield's lead to 4-3. Sam Knickerbocker hit an RBI triple, and an Oaks error brought in another run.
Patrick Callaghan walked to lead off the sixth and Stahmann got an out before hitting his maximum pitch count to leave the game. The Oaks' relievers faced seven batters before they got their next out.
"We knew (Stahmann) was going to hit his pitch limit, and the phrase we use to describe it is it's like sharks on bait," Niese said. "Our hitters are watching the bullpen and we know once we get past their starter — and their kid was good ... he's been their ace all year — like we have all year long, once we get to the No. 2 and No. 3, our lineup is just too good."
Leis, Dykes, Rockow and Knickerbocker all finished with two hits for Regis.
The Ramblers' trip to the state championship game is their first since 2007, when they finished as Division 3 runner-up. They went to state in Division 3 last season, but fell in the semifinals to Coleman.
Now that they've made it a degree beyond, they want to take the whole thing.
"It's crazy, especially (after) last year losing the semifinal game," Kostka said. "Getting this game out of the way to get to the championship, it's crazy. It's good stuff."
Regis 14, Oakfield 4
Oakfield;000;400;— 4 3 2
Regis;100;02(11);— 14 12 1
WP: Zander Rockow (2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB). LP: Bailey Schepp (0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 K, 3 BB). Leading hitters: Regis: Alex Leis 2-5 (2 3B, 2 RBI), Cooper Dykes 2-3 (RBI), Sam Knickerbocker 2-3 (3B, 2 RBI), Zander Rockow 2-4 (2 RBI), Mason Kostka 1-2 (HR, 2 RBI), Caden Weber 1-4 (2B, 3 RBI).