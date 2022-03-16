The Cameron boys basketball team knows the challenge it faces in the Division 4 state semifinals.
When the Comets take the floor against top-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science on Thursday night at the Kohl Center, they’ll look to become the first Wisconsin-based team to defeat the Novas this season. Milwaukee Academy of Science is 22-5, but three of those defeats were due to forfeits. The other two came against teams from Illinois.
If Cameron wants to play for the gold ball, it will need to do something nobody else in the state has done.
“It’s going to be a tough game for us, but people have doubted our kids all year,” Comets coach Troy LaVallie said. “I think we’re going to give them a game. It’s going to be a battle. Our kids are going to play hard, they’re going to be scrappy and fight and claw and hopefully give Milwaukee Academy of Science the best game we can.”
The Novas feature one of the top sophomores in the nation in guard Tayshawn Bridges. 247 Sports rates the 6-foot-2 playmaker as the 33rd-best prospect in the country for the Class of 2024. He averaged 17.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game through the Novas’ first 24 games this season. He has received scholarship offers from several major Division I college programs, including Auburn, Louisville and Iowa.
“Tayshawn is more of a downhill player,” Novas coach Agape Keys said. “Tayshawn is the driver.”
Fellow guard Nacir Beamon is also considered to be one of the state’s top sophomores. He averages 15 points per game.
Finding ways to slow down Milwaukee Academy of Science’s prolific offense — which has surpassed 100 points in six games this season — will be key for Cameron. That may come down to stretching the floor as much as possible.
“We’ve just got to try to stay with their athleticism,” LaVallie said. “I think they’re very athletic. They’re one of the top teams, not maybe in Division 4 but in the whole state. You look at some of their scorers and the teams they’re playing, we’ve got to hopefully stretch the floor with them a little bit with our 3-point shooting.”
Four players score in double figures for the Comets, led by Tyson Lucas. The sophomore guard averaged 16.7 points per game through Cameron’s first 24 contests. Grant Paetzold (14.3 ppg), Zory Parker (13.7 ppg) and Brady Quinn (10 ppg) can all score in bunches too.
“We’ve had different leading scorers almost every single game of the year,” LaVallie said. “We just really share the ball. You can’t key in on one specific person.”
Cameron has a young lineup, featuring only one senior, but the Comets are veterans compared to the Novas. Milwaukee Academy of Science’s starting lineup consists of three freshmen and two sophomores.
Youth hasn’t slowed down either side this season. They don’t expect inexperience at the state tournament to be an issue on either end of the sidelines.
“I think they were born for it,” Keys said of his young group. “Some of these guys have been playing travel ball for years and they play on some of the biggest stages. I always relate it to AAU: If you can play in Las Vegas in front of a thousand people, you are built for this moment. I’m not going to sit here and say that the state tourney is what you guys played in in the summer, but it’s the same atmosphere.”
The Comets haven’t been fazed in big games either. They trailed Durand by 17 in the sectional finals, but stayed poised enough to come back.
“We’re young, and that can be good and bad,” LaVallie said. “We make certain mistakes, but at other times like in the sectional final, I don’t know if they really understood the magnitude of the game they’re playing in because they’re so young yet. So that can be helpful as well.”