MADISON — When the Cameron boys basketball team first made it to state six years ago, it ran into an opponent on its way to its fifth straight state championship.
On Thursday night at the Kohl Center Cameron coach Troy LaVallie said the Milwaukee Academy of Science team they matched up with in a Division 4 state semifinal may be even better. The fourth-seeded Comets weren’t able to keep pace with the top-seeded Novas, as Milwaukee Academy of Science rolled to a 86-59 victory over Cameron.
“We tried all week to get our guys to get ready for the level and intensity that Milwaukee plays with, and we weren’t able to replicate that,” LaVallie said. “It’s going to take our guys time to to make adjustments to that speed and athleticism. You could see at times in the first half we broke their pressure and were able to get easy buckets. But they’re just relentless, they keep coming after you.”
Cameron held steady in the early going as Zory Parker dropped in jump shot nearing the midpoint of the first half that cut the Cameron deficit to six. That’s when Milwaukee Academy of Science took over, turning its pressure into turnovers and easy buckets. The Novas tallied 18 points in a row to go up 37-13 with 5:50 left in the half.
“I think we played very well in keeping the game sped up from one end to the other — getting turnovers, getting lots of rebounds tonight,” Milwaukee Academy of Science coach Agape Keys said.
The Novas forced Cameron into 18 turnovers and scored 29 points on those Comet miscues. Milwaukee Academy of Science was also very active on the offensive boards as it had 23 offensive rebounds and 25 second chance points. The Novas scored 50 points in the paint.
“I told our kids we have to keep them in front of us and rebound,” LaVallie said. “I think the rebounding was the biggest part of the first half. I think in the first two possessions they had seven offensive rebounds. We just couldn’t match their size and athleticism.”
Cameron had gotten a pair of 3-pointers from both Lucas and Parker in the first three minutes of the game as the Comets only trailed by two but quickly the Novas twice turned turnovers into fast break baskets and then Hannah scored on an offensive rebound to push Milwaukee Academy out to a seven-point advantage. The Novas were up 48-30 at the break and never trailed in the contest as they advanced to Saturday’s Division 4 championship game eyeing the program’s first state title.
Nacir Beamon led the Novas with 17 points and four steals. Davion Hannah, a 6-foot-6 freshman added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks. The Novas had four players in double figures.
“Coming into this game we knew they were a good offensive team so we had to work as hard as we can to get deflections, box out and rebound,” Hannah said.
Tyson Lucas led all scorers with 23 points for the Comets, while Grant Paetzold added 19. Cameron shot 37% overall, making 5 of 22 shots from distance.
LaVallie said this was a year where nobody expected them to reach state as the team only brought back two players with varsity experience. Instead the young roster brought the Comets back to the Kohl Center and now Cameron graduates just one senior in Wyatt Warner. The Comets will return the rest of the lineup that took the floor Thursday as they look to replicate what was done the first time the Comets got to state — make consecutive trips.
“Next year is a whole new year,” LaVallie said. “You’re not guaranteed anything so hopefully these kids learn, keep growing in the offseason and hopefully we’ll be back next year, but you’re never guaranteed that.”