The McDonell Macks are moving on to the state championship game.
McDonell pulled out a 66-62 win over the Fall River Pirates on Friday morning at the Kohl Center to advance to the Division 5 championship on Saturday morning at 11:05 a.m.
They will face the Newman Catholic Fighting Cardinals in the championship game, who defeated the Royall Panthers in the semifinals on Friday morning.
Friday’s semifinal was a back and forth game that was decided in the final minute. With 24 seconds left and McDonell trailing by one point, Macks senior guard Aidan Misfeldt hit a three-pointer to put them ahead, 64-62.
The Pirates had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but McDonell’s defense got the final stand they needed with a steal on an inbounds pass, forcing Fall River to send Macks senior guard Eddie Mittermeyer to the foul line. He hit both free throws with one second left, sealing the 66-62 win for McDonell.
The Macks were clutch from the free throw line all game, converting on 16-18 shots as a team.
Macks senior forward Canan Huss led the Macks in scoring with 21 points along with grabbing 12 rebounds. Mittermeyer was right behind him with 19 points, and Misfeldt and senior forward Keagan Galvez were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
To begin the game in the first half, the Macks fell behind early, giving up a 16-6 run in the first six minutes. By the midway point of the first half, McDonell trailed 21-10.
After a quick 7-0 run for the Macks, with 5 points by Mittermeyer and a basket by Misfeldt, all of a sudden it was a 21-17 deficit for McDonell with 6:44 left until halftime.
The Macks fell behind by nine again minutes later, but a clutch three-pointer by sophomore Cooper Mittermeyer coming off the bench made it a 26-20 game.
The Macks went into halftime trailing 32-25.
After a three-pointer by Huss, the Macks found themselves only trailing 35-30 two minutes into the second half.
The Macks kept chipping away at Fall River’s lead, and a pair of makes at the free throw line by Eddie Mittermeyer tied the game at 37-37 with 13 minutes left. He then made a three-pointer on the Macks’ next possession to give them their first lead of the game.
Two minutes later, after scores by Galvez and Huss, the Macks had a six-point lead, 45-39.
The Macks eventually found a great rhythm on offense to extend their lead. After back to back three-pointers by Misfeldt and Eddie Mittermeyer, the Macks led 51-43 midway through the second half.
McDonell still led 58-50 with 5:30 remaining in the game. However, the Pirates went on a run of their own, a 10-0 run at that, to take the lead from the Macks, 60-58, with under two minutes left.
A driving layup by Huss tied the game at 60-60 with just under 1:30 remaining, and he also drew a foul on the play. He converted at the line to give the Macks a one point lead.
The Pirates took the lead back with a jump shot by senior Colin Vieth with 48 seconds left, which set the stage for Misfeldt’s three-pointer 20 seconds later which put McDonell up for good.
Mifeldt also hit the game-changing threes at the end of their sectional final win last weekend.
Macks head coach Adam Schilling said in his postgame press conference that since the Macks have had to come from behind so many times this season, his group never panicked.
“I think the game just kind of summarized our season so far, just being a really resilient group,” Schilling said. “We’ve had a couple games where we got down early, and we knew if we kind of concentrate on the defensive end we were able to make some plays and get back in those types of games.”
After losing an eight-point lead with five minutes left, they were able to find their composure and make some key stops on defense and hit some important shots.
Misfeldt said their team has been working hard towards the goal of winning the state championship all year, and these results are the culmination of that effort, from the offseason all the way until now.
“I think it’s just our chemistry and our leadership that we have from seniors and younger guys, it’s just all clicking at the right time,” Misfeldt said.
He said knowing they’ve come from behind so many times this season helped them to do it again.
“We’ve been in that situation plenty of times this year, and I think just that confidence in our team is what brought all of us, not just me, to where we are today,” Misfeldt said.