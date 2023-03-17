McDonell BBB

The Macks’ Aidan Misfeldt shoots a jump shot during a McDonell home game against Regis on Jan. 20.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

The McDonell Macks are moving on to the state championship game.

McDonell pulled out a 66-62 win over the Fall River Pirates on Friday morning at the Kohl Center to advance to the Division 5 championship on Saturday morning at 11:05 a.m.