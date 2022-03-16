CAMERON — The Cameron boys basketball team has been a second-half squad during much of the year and especially during its playoff run to the state tournament.
The Comets ability to get stronger as the game goes along goes back to the effort they expend in practices. Coach Troy LaVallie said they like to get after it in practice to create a competitive atmosphere that matches or exceeds what they experience in games.
As a result of this work in the gym each day the Comets have plenty of fuel as the going gets tough late in games.
“I think it’s just that our practices are so hard that we have the leg up in the second half. We’re not tired in the second half,” junior guard Grant Paetzold said. “We have such a deep bench too that we can keep the energy going and they can’t play with us for 36 minutes.”
In its sectional final game against Durand the Comets were down by nine at the break and 17 shortly into second half. Cameron faced a similar situation a week prior in the regional title contest, heading into the break trailing by 12 after having been behind by as much as 17.
“They just believe in each other,” LaVallie said. “They know because of their offensive ability that if they get down they can make up for those things. They believe in themselves as a team — it’s fun as a coach.”
A big reason Cameron has played well in second halves has been its defense making stops when the offense finds its footing.
Over a span of seven minutes in the second half of Saturday’s win the Comets held Durand to four points, while the Comets scored 21. The Panthers were 2 of 8 shooting with four turnovers during that stretch. In the win over the Pirates a week prior the Comets held Grantsburg to three points over the opening seven minutes of the second half as Cameron turned a 12-point deficit into a seven-point advantage.
Additionally in the sectional semifinal win over Unity, Cameron held the Eagles to 13 points in the first half and just 35 for the game. Even in their first playoff victory Cameron held Cumberland to 17 points after the break to turn a two-point lead at halftime into a 19-point win.
‘We were giving up 70-80 points against not great teams,” Paetzold said, “I think we’ve locked in, held Unity to 35, obviously 65 Saturday night wasn’t our best but our defense has locked in during the playoffs.”
Appreciating the past
This year’s group was in middle school when Cameron made it to state for the first time, finishing runner-up in 2016 before heading back again to Madison in 2017 that ended in the state semifinals.
Senior Wyatt Warner said when he was younger he looked up to those players, and members of those teams have been back over the years providing motivation for Comet teams since. The last two seasons had provided conference-winning teams with lofty goals but each came up short of reaching state, but with the leadership of a lone senior this season the Comets are accomplishing that now.
“When I was younger it was always a dream of mine to go to state,” Warner said. “Unfortunately my previous teams never got to go there so we’re fulfilling that now. My biggest thing is being able to hang out with these guys. At first it was a little sad not having the previous seniors but I’ve been able to connect with these guys pretty easily.”
Smooth transition
Two members of this year’s squad had significant varsity experience to begin the season in Warner and Paetzold. Although the junior varsity team only had one loss a season ago with much of that squad was bumped up to varsity, LaVallie said there was a question as the season began on how they’d come together and make that step as a unit. Cameron entered the year with almost an entirely new team after eight seniors, including three 1,000-point scorers graduated.
“I’ve just seen growth throughout the whole year,” LaVallie said of this year’s team. “We’re not the team we were back in November when we started. They’ve really grown and accepted their roles on the team. When kids do that, it’s really fun, because you might not be a scorer but you have a certain role on the team, and if you do that role it helps everybody else get better.”
Paetzold said a main reason the group came together so quickly is because of the bond they share both on and off the court.
“You ask any of them, we’re friends with everyone on the team,” Paetzold said. “We came together as a team to play together. There’s a lot of talented kids who’ve put in a lot of work into the offseason to play.”