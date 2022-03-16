Cameron's last appearance at the boys basketball state tournament came in 2017, but the group making the trip to the Kohl Center has ties to that team. Some of the Comets' current players got an up-close look at a run to Madison.
Junior Zory Parker was a ball boy for the program when it went to state in 2016 and 2017. Sophomore Kory Murray's older brother Clay played for the 2017 state team.
This year's Comets have already replicated the success of those two teams by getting to Madison. On Thursday, they'll look to earn the program's second state tournament victory.
Cameron's first state semifinal win came over Amherst in 2016, a 44-41 victory for the Comets. Cameron punctuated its win with a dunk from Peyton Dibble with nine seconds left, and the Falcons' desperate heave at the buzzer came up empty.
“Ultimately, our kids never panicked,” Cameron coach Troy LaVallie said that night. “Even when we might have turned it over at a key time, then we got a good defensive stop. When we needed a bucket, we got a bucket. We just found a way tonight to win.”
That year's team ended up bringing home the silver ball after falling to Dominican 62-43 in the Division 4 championship. When the Comets returned a year later, they fell in the semifinals to Darlington 63-52.
Back-to-back trips to the Kohl Center energized the Cameron community and the next generation of players.
“It’s unbelievable,” LaVallie said. “After last year’s run, I think our numbers in our youth program were up about 250 percent. We had extra teams at every level. Every kid wanted to be like these guys. Superstars.”
Now some of those kids are writing a story of their own. This is the third trip to state in Comets history, but the first outside of that two-year window in 2016-17.
“Coming into the season we knew we were going to be good, how good was a question of how hard they wanted to work,” LaVallie said on Saturday. “I told them at the beginning of the year if we work hard we’re going to have a chance at the end, and they really did. They just kept improving every single game and today’s a great example of their hard work.”