Durand boys golf has waited a long time to return to the state tournament as a team — nearly 70 years. The Panthers made sure they made the most of the opportunity.
Led by a fourth-place individual finish from Dawson Kurth, Durand retained second place in the team standings on the final day of the Division 3 tournament Tuesday at Wisconsin Dells' Trappers Turn Golf Club. The team combined for a 345 on the second day of a two day tournament, finishing with a total score of 686. That was 27 strokes behind champion Kohler.
Kurth shot a 79 on Day 2, which combined with a 77 on Monday put him tied for fourth with St. Mary's Springs Teddy Schumacher with a 156. Two strokes ahead of him was the top-placing local, Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley, who tied with Parkview's Trey Oswald for second after shooting a 77 Tuesday.
Higley couldn’t catch Lancaster’s Noah Kirsch, who shot a tournament-best 71 on Tuesday to secure medalist honors.
Simon Bauer finished second among Durand players, tying for 23rd with a 175. Charlie Brenner placed 26th with a 179, Caden Berger took 30th by carding a 182 and Jackson Boigenzahn finished in a tie for 31st with a 183.
Higley's performance wasn't enough to stop Eleva-Strum from dropping two places to eighth in the final standings. Rounding out the Cardinal performers were Riley Sterry (192, tied for 35th), Dominick Marco (224, 47th), Ethan Karlstad (229, 49th) and Madi Gullicksrud (235, 51st).
Ladysmith's Jack West, the lone local competing as an individual in the D3 field, tied for 31st with a 183.
Eau Claire Memorial placed 10th as a team in the Division 1 tournament played nine minutes south at Wild Rock Golf Club. The Old Abes, which started the day in the same position, shot a 331 Tuesday after putting up a 322 on the first day of competition.
Cole Fisher shot a 78 Tuesday to finish with a 155, pacing the Abes in a tie for 23rd. Also competing for Memorial were Will Schlitz (158, tied for 34th), Liam Sather (160, tied for 38th), Parker Etzel (162, tied for 45th) and Ben Christensen (165, tied for 60th).
Hudson's Bennett Swavely moved up a spot after entering the day in third, finishing just one stroke behind medalist Jacob Beckman of Middleton with a 141. Hudson placed seventh as a team with a 630, while Kettle Moraine won a team title with a 598.
McDonell/Regis' Ben Biskupski, the lone local competing in the Division 2 field, improved by one stroke on his Day 1 performance at Trappers Turn with an 82 Tuesday. His 165 earned him a 20th-place finish.
Edgewood Sacred Heart won a D2 team title with a 637, led by medalist Ethan Arndt. He shot a 147.